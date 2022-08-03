Montgomery County Executive Elrich, State Delegates Eric Luedtke and Ariana Kelly Make Case to Companies in States with Criminal Penalties for Abortion

Read on mocoshow.com
Attorney General Announces Settlement with Online Puppy Retailer
Maryland Online Puppies, LLC, and Sara and Nathan Bazler Must Refund Payments for Sick Dogs, Pay Civil Penalties, and No Longer Sell Dogs in Maryland. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with online puppy retailer Maryland Puppies Online, LLC and the company’s owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler (collectively, “Maryland Puppies”). The settlement provides restitution to Maryland consumers, imposes civil penalties, and bans the company from selling dogs in Maryland.
Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Benjamin Wu Submits Resignation
The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Board of Directors today announced that MCEDC President & CEO Benjamin H. Wu has submitted his resignation effective August 15, 2022. Executive Vice President & COO Bill Tompkins will assume the position of President & CEO. “We thank Ben for his service and...
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
Department of Permitting Services Conducts ‘Sign Sweep’ to Collect Illegally Placed Signs
Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) conducted a “sign sweep” on Thursday, Aug. 4, to remove signs illegally placed in public rights-of-way throughout the County. Those signs included campaign signs that were placed leading up to the July 19 Maryland gubernatorial primary election. The “sign sweep” was conducted on County-maintained roads.
‘A Pictorial History of Rockville’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History’s Free Online Presentation on Tuesday, Aug. 9
“A Pictorial History of Rockville” will be the focus of a free online presentation of Montgomery History at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Ralph Buglass will lead the discussion. The presentation will draw extensively on vintage photos from “Rockville: Images of America,” a book produced by Peerless Rockville and coauthored by Mr. Buglass. It will cover the 250-year history of Rockville and will look at how Rockville grew from a tiny crossroads community to the bustling government center of Montgomery County—and one of the nation’s most diverse cities.
Students from Richard Montgomery High School Finish Second in National ‘Envirothon’ Environmental and Natural Resource Conservation Problem-Solving Competition
A team of students from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville finished second in the recent national “Envirothon®,” and environmental and natural resource conservation problem-solving, teambuilding and leadership competition for high school students across the United States, Canada and China. The competition, which was held at Miami University in Oxford, Oh., incorporates STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) principles, experiential learning and hands-on outdoor field experiences.
Marc Elrich’s Lead Over David Blair Has Increased to 198 After Friday Night’s Democratic Primary Update
“Most, if not all” canvassing of mail-in ballots has been completed and work has begun on 7,000 + provisional ballots (additional information below). The latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive (9:47pm, 8/5) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (53,224, 39.29%) has increased his lead over David Blair (53,026, 39.14%), going from a lead of 154 votes after Wednesday night’s tabulations to 198 after Friday night’s update (canvassing did not take place on Thursday.
Marc Elrich Leads David Blair By 154 Votes Going Into Friday’s Canvass Session
Canvassing of mail-in and provisional ballots continues on Friday after a day off on Thursday. The current remaining canvass days are scheduled for Friday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th (staring at 10am), with additional dates to be added should they be needed, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive (9:51pm, 8/3) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (51,883, 39.28%) has maintained his lead over David Blair (51,729, 39.16%), going from a lead of 173 votes after Tuesday night’s tabulations to 154 votes in Wednesday night’s update.
PNC To Close 127 In-Store Branches at Grocery Stores Across Five States, Including Maryland (Locations Not Yet Named)
PNC is closing “about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia and the District as well as in New Jersey and Delaware”, according to a report by the Washington Business Journal. The Pittsburgh-based bank will close these branches in waves throughout 2023, according to the report, but has not mentioned which specific branches will be closing.
Montgomery County Woman’s Death Being Investigated After Her Body Was Found In Chesapeake Harbor East on Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Montgomery County woman whose body was found in Chesapeake Harbor East on Saturday. The woman’s identity has not been released, but it has been reported that the woman is from Chevy Chase. At approximately 1:30pm on Saturday, July...
City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
67-Year-Old Man Known as “Old Man Bandit” Held Without Bond After Attempting to Rob a Gaithersburg Bank
For Immediate Release: Friday, August 5, 2022Gaithersburg, MD – A 67-year-old Frederick, MD man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, 2022, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.
Milk Run Ends in a Race to a ‘Forever Home’ for Gaithersburg Man After $50,000 Powerball Prize
Montgomery County man and his family heading for new house after $50,000 Powerball prize. A truck driver from Gaithersburg man who made a quick stop to buy milk ended up with a little something extra: a Powerball ticket worth $50,000. Now he and his family are looking for a new house to call their “forever home!”
Teamsters Edge Closer to National Work Stoppage at Costco
A press release sent out by The Teamsters announced that more than 17,000 Costco Teamsters are currently working under an expired contract and that workers are “planning job actions across the country to send message to the company.” The release noted that the Costco Teamsters are “one step closer to a nationwide work stoppage” as they negotiate for a new national contract. There are two Costco locations in Montgomery County- Gaithersburg and Wheaton. The full press release can be seen below:
Montgomery County Sisters Die In Fire While Vacationing in New York
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac around 3:30am Wednesday morning. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department.
Olde Towne Park Plaza Upgrade Scheduled in Gaithersburg
The Plaza will undergo a lighting upgrade the week of August 8. The water feature will operate from 4 – 7 p.m. during installation. Olde Towne Plaza in Gaithersburg is getting an upgrade, with overhead lighting (catenary lights) being strung to add nighttime charm. The installation will begin on Monday, August 8, and is expected to take about a week, weather permitting. The Interactive Water Feature at Olde Towne Plaza will operate from 4 to 7 p.m. during the installation period, opening after the contractors have made the area safe. Note that the Water Feature is always closed on Mondays.
MCPS Currently Has 247 Full-Time/60 Part-Time Open Teaching Positions
MCPS currently has 247 full-time teaching positions and 60 part-time open teaching positions as the first day of school approaches (August 29th), according to the school system’s website. Last Tuesday, MCPS hosted a virtual informational session for job seekers to learn about available openings for the 2022-2023 school year. On Friday morning the Montgomery County Board of Education tweeted, “MCPS is looking for special education teachers! Do you know someone who would be a great fit? Encourage them to apply at http://mcpscareers.org“.
