Montgomery County Executive Elrich, State Delegates Eric Luedtke and Ariana Kelly Make Case to Companies in States with Criminal Penalties for Abortion

Canvassing of mail-in and provisional ballots continues on Friday after a day off on Thursday. The current remaining canvass days are scheduled for Friday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th (staring at 10am), with additional dates to be added should they be needed, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive (9:51pm, 8/3) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (51,883, 39.28%) has maintained his lead over David Blair (51,729, 39.16%), going from a lead of 173 votes after Tuesday night’s tabulations to 154 votes in Wednesday night’s update.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO