The difference between protecting your vehicle with comprehensive, renters or homeowners insurance

Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
Fair Market Rent Survey would create more accurate assistance for low-income renters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the past two years, the housing market has fluctuated wildly, and rent prices have grown significantly. For families in need of housing and rent assistance, the programs designed to help aren't able to keep up. The Grand Rapids Housing Commission administers Housing Choice Vouchers...
Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?
The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
La Colombe coffee’s $1.75M expansion gets tax exemption from Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A coffee production and bottling company has found so much success, it’s planning a $1.75 million expansion in Norton Shores with even more in the future. La Colombe Coffee Roasters, a Pennsylvania-based company, first established a production facility in Norton Shores in 2016. It...
‘We’re running a stomach’: Grand Rapids’ biodigester online
Despite some false starts, the city of Grand Rapids' biodigester is now up and running.
Passenger dead, two kids and driver hurt in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and three others, including two children, were injured in what Michigan State Police described as a chain-reaction crash Friday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., MSP Troopers said a black Jeep headed eastbound on I-96 near 28th Street rear-ended a blue BMW....
Survey finds small shift in spending habits could bring up to 16,000 jobs, $3 billion in revenue for Michigan's economy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Retailers Association has updated their Buy Nearby program estimates for 2022, saying that a ten percent change to spending habits would bring billions back to the state's economy. Their survey found that Michiganders spend around $30.3 billion in "out-of-state ecommerce." The survey goes...
Michigan biking advocacy group demands policy changes after two killed in Ionia County
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A bicycle advocacy group in Michigan is demanding action following the deadly crash in Ionia County over the weekend. Two bicyclists were killed and three others were severely hurt during a charity ride Saturday, July 30. A 43-year-old woman from Ionia County was arrested and...
Fox17
Car fire closes I-94
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch tells us a car fire near Portage Road caused police to close the westbound lanes early Friday morning. The first alert went out just after 2 a.m. and the road reopened nearly three hours later. Traffic was diverted off of the Sprinkle Road ramp.
'Building relationships' | Muskegon Heights hosts mock traffic stop event for young drivers
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police Chief Maurice Sain has seen the videos from across the country of how traffic stops can turn into dangerous situations for both the officers and the people they're pulling over. "A lot of times when you have contact with the police, a lot of...
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester expected to cut costs, raise revenue
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – After almost five years since breaking ground on the project, Grand Rapids’ $85 million biodigester is mostly up and running. So far, only one of the biodigester’s three tanks is operational, breaking down organic waste like feces and turning it into renewable natural gas. City officials expect the remaining two tanks to be operational soon.
Calhoun Co. detectives looking for wanted woman
Detectives with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help finding a wanted woman.
Michigan Town Defunds Tax-Funded Library Due to LGBTQ+ Book Fight
A Michigan town has voted to defund its tax-funded public library due to a fight that began over LGBTQ+ books. Jamestown Township, a historically conservative community in Ottawa County, Michigan, voted to defund Patmos Library on Tuesday, August 2.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields. Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet. The family says its a great way to get outside and make...
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
wkzo.com
CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 Community Level
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County is now among 18 counties in Michigan that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level. That’s according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that was released on Thursday. Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties are the only counties in...
New cannabis testing lab plans to open by the end of the year in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new business is taking shape on the south side of Grand Rapids — a cannabis testing facility to make sure products are safe before being sold in Michigan stores. Hummingbird Labs will be the first African-American-owned cannabis testing lab in Michigan. While the...
