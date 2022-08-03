Read on allfortennessee.com
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
The Secret City in Tennessee Turns 80 This Year - Rich History is Preserved and Knowlege SharedJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Justin Brown, 2023 WR out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment
Justin Brown is headed to Starkvegas. A 3-star prospect from Blackman, Tennessee, Brown committed to Mississippi State on Friday, giving the Bulldogs their 14th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that included Penn State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Purdue. “What stands...
Freshman LB Herring 'Exciting' Vols Coaching Staff
Elijah Herring got off to a solid start in spring practice as the Vols were shorthanded at the inside linebacker position. While the situation was ideal for the team at the time, it still allowed Herring to earn valuable reps, and since then, he has continued to make strides that are "exciting" the ...
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
Knoxville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Knoxville. The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Christian Academy of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The Karns High School football team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Morristown, August 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Elizabethton High School football team will have a game with Morristown-Hamblen High School West on August 04, 2022, 15:00:00. Elizabethton High SchoolMorristown-Hamblen High School West.
Search underway for Knoxville student missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Search underway in the Smokies for Knoxville student Bryce Evans, reported missing on Monday while on his way to an internship in North Carolina.
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a missing University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson...
Fullservice Barbeque closing for business
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
Buzzed Bull Creamery Pigeon Forge: Finally, an ice cream shop for adults
What’s better than liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees and espressos?. I’ll tell you – liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees, espressos and adult mixin’s. Buzzed Bull Creamery isn’t your average, every day run-of-the-mill ice cream shop. This ice cream shop has something the whole family...
What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
What you need to know before you kayak, paddleboard in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you're an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Safety First for Knox County Schools
The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest...
New Maryville school opens for virtual learners
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A new school in Maryville is designed specifically for students who do better learning online. Maryville Virtual School (MVS) opened its doors to students this week. Maria Greene is the communications and special projects coordinator for Maryville City Schools. She is also a teacher at MVS.
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student
Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster. Updated: 10 hours ago. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according...
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
Around 68 KCS positions still open as start of school year approaches
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, students are expected to return to the classroom in Knox County Schools. But as the start of the school year fast approaches, leaders said there are around 68 positions still open across all grade levels as of Tuesday. Across Tennessee, education leaders said the...
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you want to be in a movie, you may have your chance soon! Movie role submissions are being accepted for a Christmas movie being filmed at Dollywood for the next couple of months. Adult males and females are sought to portray audience members for a...
Festivals, concerts, conventions: 5 Knoxville events to attend in August
It’s August, which means the city comes back to life when school is back in session. That does not mean the fun is over. Far from it, August promises a whole host of festivals, concerts and events to chase away back-to-school blues. The best places to look for fun...
