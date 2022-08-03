ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Justin Brown, 2023 WR out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment

Justin Brown is headed to Starkvegas. A 3-star prospect from Blackman, Tennessee, Brown committed to Mississippi State on Friday, giving the Bulldogs their 14th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that included Penn State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Purdue. “What stands...
VolunteerCountry

Freshman LB Herring 'Exciting' Vols Coaching Staff

Elijah Herring got off to a solid start in spring practice as the Vols were shorthanded at the inside linebacker position. While the situation was ideal for the team at the time, it still allowed Herring to earn valuable reps, and since then, he has continued to make strides that are "exciting" the ...
247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a missing University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson...
wvlt.tv

Fullservice Barbeque closing for business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Full Service BBQ is closing all of their locations, the restaurant’s manager told WVLT News Wednesday. The staple barbeque restaurant had three locations: one each in Lenoir City, Farragut and Maryville. As of now, the Lenoir City and Maryville locations are out of business. The Farragut location’s last day of business will be Sunday.
thesmokies.com

Buzzed Bull Creamery Pigeon Forge: Finally, an ice cream shop for adults

What’s better than liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees and espressos?. I’ll tell you – liquid nitrogen ice cream, milkshakes, coffees, espressos and adult mixin’s. Buzzed Bull Creamery isn’t your average, every day run-of-the-mill ice cream shop. This ice cream shop has something the whole family...
WBIR

What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
wvlt.tv

Safety First for Knox County Schools

The man’s car was found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Thursday night, according to officials. Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest...
WBIR

New Maryville school opens for virtual learners

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A new school in Maryville is designed specifically for students who do better learning online. Maryville Virtual School (MVS) opened its doors to students this week. Maria Greene is the communications and special projects coordinator for Maryville City Schools. She is also a teacher at MVS.
wvlt.tv

Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student

Search underway for missing University of Tennessee student. No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain | Dolly Parton announces newest roller coaster. Updated: 10 hours ago. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according...
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
