Lake Land College Student Competes at National Microsoft Office Competition

Numerous upcoming projects were discussed at the Facilities/Transportation Committee Meeting yesterday. New batting cages are on the list of projects for this fiscal year. The Committee heard from Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox about the plan to put two batting cages at the girls softball field, and turf will be installed at all batting cages at all Unit #40 district locations. Also discussed was the need to update the welding shop with new capture hoods over each welding station instead of the current ductwork that does not capture all the fumes. The project was proposed by Entec, who sent a representative to investigate what work would be best.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO