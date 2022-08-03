Lake Land College Student Competes at National Microsoft Office Competition

Read on www.effinghamradio.com
Effingham Radio
EIU Releases Spring 2022 Honors List
Charleston, IL-(Effingham Radio)-One hundred and eighty-eight Eastern Illinois University students earned a spot on the university’s spring 2022 honors list. Those students included:. Summa Cum Laude (3.9 to 4.0 GPA) Adams, Allyssa B. – English – Oblong, IL. Adediran, Adeboye O. – Accounting; Business Analytics – Washington,...
Effingham Radio
University Of Illinois Educating Students About Monkeypox Ahead Of School Year
The University of Illinois does not plan to limit social events because of the spread of monkeypox as the school year is about to start, but the university is trying to educate students about the disease. Campus officials in Champaign say they’re urging anyone who thinks they have the disease...
Effingham Radio
Amtrak Station Celebration In Effingham Coming Up On Tuesday
Ribbon–cutting for multi–million–dollar improvement this Tuesday afternoon. Local leaders in Effingham and Amtrak officials will celebrate the completion of a $2.5 million improvement of our station with a ribbon–cutting this Tuesday afternoon. Our Illinois subcontractors will also be recognized at the event. To date, Amtrak has...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Fair Announces Updated Shuttle Information
The Effingham County Fair has announced shuttle service will be available today for travel to and from the fairgrounds. Bus shuttles will be running all day today to and from Altamont Community High School, and from Altamont Grade School. Shuttles will be running today from the Altamont Bleacher Factory and from the The Equity Altamont location after 4:30pm.
WCIA
The role of a veterinary pharmacist with the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital
You may think you understand what a pharmacist does, but what about a pharmacist where the patients can range from a tiny parakeet to a 2,000-pound bull?. Lauren Forsythe earned a doctor of pharmacy degree from the University of Findlay, then completed her veterinary pharmacy residency at Purdue’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital. She worked as a veterinary clinical pharmacist at the University of California-Davis Veterinary Medical Hospital for three years before joining the University of Illinois in 2019 where she is a clinical assistant professor and the pharmacy service head.
mahometdaily.com
After 23 years, Jane Fox to retire from Hill Animal Clinic
Dr. Jane Fox loves her job as the veterinarian at Mahomet’s Hill Animal Care. She loves her clients, some of whom are second-generation family members that utilize her expertise. She loves her staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than two decades. She loves a profession...
nowdecatur.com
Last Chance to Register for Crossing Healthcare Volunteer Opportunities at Garden Party
August 4, 2022 – In 2021 a partnership between Crossing Healthcare and University of Illinois Extension yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which was distributed to prescription produce patients. These patients included individuals with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 volunteer hours were spent at the garden. Learn about how that number can grow and all the volunteer opportunities at the Crossing Healthcare Garden by attending the garden party.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Georgetown Fair: Fri Aug 5th Through Sat Aug 13th
(Above) 2022 Georgetown Fair Queen Candidates. The Georgetown Fair is kicking off Friday, August 5th; with Future Farmers of America students showing their work in various categories throughout the day. Board of Directors president Don Hackler says, there’s a lot of improvements out at the fairgrounds this year. AUDIO:...
WTHI
Five people have officially filed to run for Vigo County School Board so far - here's the list
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother has filed for a seat on the Vigo County School Board. Carey Labella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library. She also volunteers at the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods Council. Labella says she's "ready...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Health Department to Hold Back to School Event this Saturday
August 3, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department located at 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL. Macon County students and their families will...
Three cities looking for new ambulance service
Decatur City Manager, Scot Wrighton says at that public hearing on Monday, officials will discuss potential new contracts.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Chamber Invites You To The Joslin Diabetes Center Ribbon Cutting
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. The community is invited to attend a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the Effingham location of the Joslin Diabetes Center, an...
Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove under boil order
RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA) Village President Shawn Schendel said at 3 p.m. Ridge Farm and Vermilion Grove are under a boil order. The boil order began at 3 p. m. and will be going until at least Thursday said Schendel. This is due to low water pressure. The village said it affects all residents in […]
freedom929.com
TWO OLNEY EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
(OLNEY) The 11th Annual White Squirrel Triathlon is this Saturday at Musgrove Park in Olney. Starting at 7:30 that morning, the event includes a 200 meter swim in the Musgrove Aquatic Center outdoor pool, a 14.6 mile bike ride, and a 5K Run/Walk. The Triathlon is open to individuals or to two-to-three person teams. Go to rcrcolney.com to register.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit #40 Facilities/Transportation Committee Meeting Provides Updates On Upcoming Projects
Numerous upcoming projects were discussed at the Facilities/Transportation Committee Meeting yesterday. New batting cages are on the list of projects for this fiscal year. The Committee heard from Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox about the plan to put two batting cages at the girls softball field, and turf will be installed at all batting cages at all Unit #40 district locations. Also discussed was the need to update the welding shop with new capture hoods over each welding station instead of the current ductwork that does not capture all the fumes. The project was proposed by Entec, who sent a representative to investigate what work would be best.
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Man’s Body Being Returned Home From Pearl Harbor After 81 Years
An Effingham County soldier is returning home 81 years after he was killed in action at the Attack on Pearl Harbor. The following is being released by the Effingham County Courthouse Museum on their Facebook Page:. “81 Years Later Keith Tipsword Is Coming Home. The USS West Virginia (BB-48) was...
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute native to perform in Comedians For A Cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute native Alex Cunningham will be among those performing this weekend in Comedians For A Cause. The event sponsored by the Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors will raise money to help build so-called tiny houses for homeless veterans. For more information on the event click here.
