‘Coffee with the City Manager’ set for Aug. 10
Fredericksburg’s next Coffee with the City Manager is slated for Wednesday, Aug. 10. “What better way to get answers to your local government questions or express your ideas and concerns than to sit down in a relaxed atmosphere, face to face with the city manager?” a spokesperson asked.
Bethany accepts grant applications
Bethany Lutheran Foundation of Fredericksburg, Texas, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity, is currently accepting grant applications from local organizations. The foundation was established with bequest proceeds in 2007, and continues to be supported through public donations, memorials and bequests. Its mission is to advance and support the discipleship of Jesus Christ through financial support to nonprofit organizations serving the community.
Ballots for sheep, goat predator board mailed
The Sheep & Goat Predator Management Board mailed ballots last week to elect three producers to represent sheep and goat raisers in its 111-county area. Gillespie County will vote in District 3. Ballots must be returned to the board office by midnight Friday, Aug. 5. All sheep and goat raisers...
Over 1,400 acres burned
Big Sky Fire cause evacuation of about eight homes, fire chief says. Over the past two days, fire crews in Gillespie County and out of the county have been working to contain a 1,400-plus acre wildfire that started near Eckert Road. Fredericksburg Fire EMS Chief Lynn Bizzell said the call...
Hill Country wine region makes ‘10Best’ Awards
The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for the North American wine scene for 2022 have been announced. A panel of experts team up with the 10Best editors to pick the 20 nominees, and then the readers of the 10Best website pick the top 10 award winners. The Texas...
Standard places second in state
Cooke named first VP of statewide association, following predecessors. The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post brought home eight awards from the 2021 Texas Better Newspaper Contest and a second-place finish in the large weekly division for the second year in a row. Contest results were announced at the Texas Press Association 2022...
Bennett Trust Women’s Conference set
‘Building a Legacy of Environemtal Stewardship’ the focus. Environmental stewardship will be the focus of the Bennett Trust Land Stewardship Women’s Conference, which targets the growing number of women making the decisions as landowners and operators, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program’s coordinator. “Building...
Extension office slates ‘Flower Power’ for kids
Parents who have a child that loves flowers, playing in the dirt or has started a vegetable garden in a cup should sign them up for the “Flower Power” kids gardening program, hosted by the Gillespie County AgriLife Extension Office. In this program, children will grow their own...
Big Skye Fire Update
The Big Sky Fire near Willow City, north of Fredericksburg, is now being estimated at approximately 1,400 acres with 50% containment. Resources continue to work to establish containment lines with over 80 personnel on the ground. Local resources remained on the scene overnight, monitoring points of concern. No homes have...
FPD Summer Youth Program ends
As the start of school nears, the Fredericksburg Police Department has concluded its annual Summer Youth Program for 2022. “Aside from the extreme heat this year, we had a great summer and hope that our kids in the community enjoyed it as much as we did,” a spokesperson said. “I would like to take the time to thank all those who have contributed to making this program a success. Our police department staff and sheriff’s office staff cannot be thanked enough for their efforts.”
Texas Exes slate ‘Thirsty Thursday’
The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter will hold its regular monthly Thirsty Thursday at 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at Western Edge Cellars, 228 West Main Street. This month’s meeting will focus on fall activities, including plans for game watches, a fourthquarter highway cleanup in November, and the annual Christmas/Holiday event in December.
Art galleries ready for First Friday
First Friday Art Walk Fredericksburg will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 5, with demonstrations, art talks, receptions, visits with artists and more at several local galleries. For more information on First Friday Art Walk and the latest news from participating galleries, visit https://firstfridayartwalkfbg.com/. Participating galleries will be flying the Art...
Leadership summit telecast returns here
The Global Leadership Summit (GLS) is returning to Fredericksburg, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4-5, for its seventh consecutive year. The GLS will be telecast at the Fredericksburg High School auditorium. “GLS assembles a dozen high-octane faculty from various occupational disciplines to breathe cutting-edge leadership ideas into people over a two...
Fredericksburg Music Academy to reopen soon
Fall registration is now open for the Fredericksburg Music Academy at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. FMA is an after-school music program open to students K-5th starting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Classes will be held every Tuesday after school with pick up available at the Fredericksburg Primary and Elementary schools at 4...
HCM adds wound care, infusion nurse practitioner
Wound Healing and Infusion Services at Hill Country Memorial Hospital has added the position of a full-time nurse practitioner. Whitney Brown-Tompkins, NP, is seeing patients as a care provider in the clinic. “This is a big change for our department,” Greta Hartmann, PT, CWS, Director said. “For many years, our...
Texas Rangers Day is this Saturday
The Former Texas Rangers Foundation will host their fifth annual Texas Rangers Day and History Symposium at the Texas Rangers Heritage Center in Fredericksburg on Saturday, Aug. 6. This year’s event is sponsored by Ewald Kubota. The Texas Rangers Heritage Center is located at 1618 E. Main St. Presenters...
Willow City Community Club to host ‘Family Night’
The Willow City Community Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, for its Annual Family Night Celebration at the Willow City School Building/Community Center, located at 2501 Ranch Road 1323. A special invitation is extended to all Willow City area neighbors and to all former Nebo School and...
100th birthday for WWII vet Nebgen slated
The community is invited to celebrate the 100th birthday of World War II veteran George Nebgen (U.S. Army, ret.) on Tuesday, Aug. 9. The birthday will take place at 10 a.m. at Heritage Place Assisted Living Center, 96 Frederick Road. Guests are asked to park along Frederick Road or across...
FTC’s ‘Forever Plaid’ features live band, cabaret seating
The box office opens to the public Monday morning at 9 a.m. for Fredericksburg Theater Company’s summer finale musical, “Forever Plaid.”. The musical revue will open on Aug. 19 and have six performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South. “Forever Plaid” is an Off-Broadway...
Dr. James Harrington
Dr. James Harrington, 84, of Fredericksburg, died Friday, July 29, 2022. Funeral services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Wildwood Chapel of Restland Funeral Home, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas. Memorials may be made to Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, Hill Country Memorial Hospice or...
