Austin Telco FCU Sponsored Content: What Are Share Certificates and How are they Beneficial?

Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin
At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
City of Austin develops plans to raise city employees’ minimum wage
The City of Austin has developed plans to increase city employees' minimum wage, according to a memo from the city. There are two options, and they each have an $18 per hour wage for the 2023 fiscal year, which would then increase annually until 2027.
QUIZ: How well do you know these Austin landmarks?
From scenic views and buildings to historic streets, Austin has quite a few recognizable landmarks.
Round Rock ISD supplements shortage of teachers with certification program for teaching assistants
The program allows those assistants with bachelor’s degrees to take online courses and receive certification hours at their own pace. The district agreed to pay the costs of certification if the applicant agrees to work for the district for a predetermined amount of time.
Hays County, three others downgraded in latest COVID risk levels
Three local counties, including Hays County, have been downgraded from high to medium risk for COVID-19 in the newest weekly update from the CDC.
How California, Texas water conservation efforts differ
Here in Texas, all water conservation rules, staging and violation penalties are decided at the local level by individual municipalities, a spokesperson for the Texas Water Development Board told KXAN Tuesday. That's why some staging metrics and requirements can vary by community, as well as violation fines.
1417 French Bistro With Some Exciting Updates
South Austin restaurant 1417 announces many exciting changes: a new name “1417 French Bistro”, executive chef, expanded food and beverage menu, updated interior décor and new happy hour specials. Today we are joined with Executive Chef Kyle Mulligan to talk us through these changes, what people can...
Pflugerville ISD asks instructional coaches to step in as full-time teachers to combat shortages
Pflugerville ISD is combatting the shortages by asking its instructional coaches to serve as full-time classroom teachers for the upcoming year, according to Pflugerville ISD's chief communication officer Tamra Spence.
East Austin library reopens after renovations
The Eustasio Cepeda Branch Library reopens Saturday following more than one year of renovations.
Hays CISD adding additional safety ahead of school year
The district expanded its safety and security office to include additional positions that have no other job duties so that they can be fully dedicated to the district’s safety and security responsibilities.
More clouds with a chance of rain along with no triple-digit highs
Scattered showers and thunderstorms along with the increased cloud cover should end the streak of 100° days. -- Rich Segal
Protesters downtown Austin call on Elon Musk’s ‘Neuralink’ company to stop testing on monkeys
Protestors gathered outside of Austin City Hall on Wednesday to call attention to testing on animals at Neuralink's testing facilities. The company is owned by Elon Musk.
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
Pinballz presents classic arcade and modern games, live events
Pinballz has three locations with a staggering array of games and experiences.
San Marcos woman says she had illegal abortion as council eyes protections
A San Marcos woman tearfully shared her experience dealing with an unexpected pregnancy during this week's San Marcos city council meeting, saying she ultimately got an illegal abortion, as councilmember's weighed options for protecting abortion access.
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
Indicted APD officer Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement
Governor Greg Abbott appointed Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) for a term set to expire August 30, 2027. Abbott also appointed Martina Lemond Dixon to a term set to expire in 2023.
Wimberley evacuations expected to lift Friday
Evacuations in Wimberley are expected to lift Friday evening as the Hermosa Fire is at 45% contained.
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
