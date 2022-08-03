Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s suspension appealed by NFL

Thiago Santos’ hard times continued with another defeat in the UFC on ESPN 40 headliner vs. Jamahal Hill. Santos (22-11 MMA, 14-10 UFC) succumbed to a fourth-round TKO against Hill (11-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in the light heavyweight main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and now the former title challenger has lost four of his past five.

