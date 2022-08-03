Dozens participate in sunrise event to kick off Ohio River's annual Paddlefest

Read on www.wlwt.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend
We've reached the month of August, but while summer may be beginning to wind down, the number of events around the Tri-State isn't.
WLWT 5
Jungle Jim's to host first ever 'Fizzz Fest'
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Jungle Jim's in Fairfield is hosting a 'Fizzz Fest' the area's first non-alcoholic sampling show on Saturday. The event will include unlimited samples of all things hydration, soda, water, energy drinks and more. The Fizzz Fest will be held at The Oscar Station and will be...
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
Why living in Hyde Park could be 10 degrees cooler than the West End
As city leaders prepare for climate-change-induced hotter temperatures in the coming years, mapping temperatures is becoming increasingly important.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 4–7
Enjoy an outdoor concert from a NKY native country star, attend the last weekend of the tri-state’s biggest goetta celebration, eat and drink at a German luau, get down at a blues festival, and paddle down the mighty Ohio River for a great cause at these weekend events. NKY...
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is back this fall with some big changes
CINCINNATI — The country's largest Oktoberfest celebration is returning to Cincinnati next month. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will return Sept. 16-18, showcasing the rich German heritage of southwestern Ohio. Downtown Cincinnati will transform into a colorful Bavarian village with vendors serving up German-style food, entertainment and, of course, beer. Video above:...
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
dayton.com
Franklin’s downtown food truck park opens today
Franklin city officials have a lot of plans underway to revitalize their downtown district and will be taking the next step to make it a destination location from 5 to 9 p.m. today. The city will open its newly built food truck park at 20 E. Fourth St., where a...
Phase II of Covington’s Riverfront Commons Trail now complete and open to the public
Cyclists, runners, and walkers are making heavy use of the recently completed 1.5 miles of concrete path added to the Riverfront Commons Trail in Covington that winds along the Ohio River. The expanded multi-use trail opened to the public in mid-June and begins west of the Brent Spence Bridge and...
destinationluxury.com
Need a Reason To Visit Cincinnati This Summer? Here Are the Top Black-Owned Spots and Events to Attend
When it’s time to plan your summer travel, don’t overlook Cincinnati. Yes, this Ohio city has so much to offer, it’s well worth the trip for solo travelers and families, too. From shopping to music and cultural landmarks that recognize key events in Black history, you’ll discover a lot to love here.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
WLWT 5
New community fridge provides 24/7 access to free food for Northside residents
CINCINNATI — There’s a new community-led project in Northside with one goal and that's "neighbors helping neighbors." The Open Fridge is sponsored by Third Way Peace Fellowship. The group describes itself as an inclusive community of active peacemakers exploring spirituality and the practice of nonviolence through grassroots mutual...
WLWT 5
Flooding blocks lanes along I-71 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — High waters are starting to affect traffic in downtown Cincinnati, Friday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the two right lanes along northbound I-71 at U.S. 50 and Columbia Parkway are blocked due to flooding. Motorists are advise to use caution, though traffic appears to be...
WLWT 5
Hoxworth Blood Center partnering with Cincinnati arts organizations for special blood drive
CINCINNATI — Hoxworth Blood Center is teaming up with seven local arts organizations to present a unique blood drive experience. The Cincinnati Arts Association, Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Opera, May Festival, Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Friends of Music Hall are joining forces to help save lives in the community by hosting a blood drive.
WLWT 5
Henke Winery on Cincinnati's west side closing after 26 years, new restaurant moving in
After more than 26 years of business, a winery on Cincinnati's west side is closing, making way for a new venture. Henke Winery is closing after owner and wine maker Joe Henke announced his retirement. Henke started the winery in 1996, when there were less than 30 in the entire...
WKRC
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
Chicken owners at the Greene County Fair take birds home after some perish in excessive heat
XENIA — At least a half-dozen chickens at the Greene County Fair died in Wednesday’s excessive heat and that prompted fair officials to ask “a few owners” of chickens and rabbits to take their animals home. “Due to the extreme heat conditions in our barns, some...
WLWT 5
WLWT helps kick-off Operation Backpack to support Greater Cincinnati students
LOVELAND, Ohio — While running errands Wednesday morning, Sharon Kuczek made a quick stop at Target and Furniture Fair on Fields Ertel Road, all to help out a child. "I thought, I'm on my way to the library, so I'd just drop it off now," Kuczek said. She dropped...
tvliving.com
What’s Trending with Charles: baby hippo born at Cincinnati Zoo
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Friday and that means it’s time to catch up on what was trending this week both locally and nationally. WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on Thursday. President Biden called her sentencing “unacceptable” and he said that he will continue to work to get her home.
