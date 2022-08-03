ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

KYTV

3 teenagers killed in a crash near Jerico Springs, Mo.

JERICO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed three teenagers Thursday afternoon. According to the patrol, a car driven by Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., became airborne after it topped a hill on State Highway B. The car then ran off the road and overturned.
JERICO SPRINGS, MO
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Woman killed in head-on collision

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A White County woman died early Friday morning in a head-on collision near Branson, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 12:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 65, seven miles north of Branson in Taney County. Carla J. McSpadden, 50, of Bradford,...
BRANSON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack

MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
GROVE, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: body discovered by abandoned farmhouse, motorcycle hit and run, train collides with tractor trailer

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Jasper County sheriff’s department opens an investigation after a body is found in a vehicle in a rural part of the county. Authorities say the body was found around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon near Civil War and Pine Road at a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown. Detectives say a vehicle was found behind the farmhouse with the body inside, believed to be that of a missing Alba woman, Michele Stone. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Click here to read more about this story.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Four States Home Page

Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

UPDATE: I44 fatality identified; Quapaw Marshals seeking witnesses

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A man killed in a hit and run accident has been identified and the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is looking for witnesses to the accident. Richard Lee Atchley, 53, died on July 29, said Charlie Addington, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal. Atchley’s body was discovered around...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car

PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
PARSONS, KS
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 7-28-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/21/2022 Dewey C Ellerbee , 41 of Reeds, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Careless and Imprudent Driving; No Insurance. 7/22/2022 Cameron C Hagen, 33 of Carthage, MO was arrested for: Resisting by Force or...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
