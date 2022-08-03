CNY FedEx Driver Arrested for Murder, Woman Found After House Fire Along Route

ASHLAND, New Hampshire -- A man was arrested for reckless driving in New Hampshire after State Police said he was clocked going 161 mph. It happened on I-93 in Ashland where the speed limit is 70 mph. According to State Police, due to the speed of the "orange sports car," a trooper was unable to pursue the car and instead issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) to nearby law enforcement. A few minutes later, the State Police dispatcher began getting 911 calls about multiple sports cars, including the suspect's, driving erratically, speeding, and nearly causing crashes. A Woodstock police officer then saw the orange sports car and clocked it going 130 mph, State Police said. That officer was able to pull the car over when it got stuck in traffic at Exit 32. The driver, Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, of Danbury, Conn. was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one charge of disobeying an officer. Woodstock Police also charged him with one count of reckless driving. He is scheduled to appear in Plymouth Court on September 22.

ASHLAND, NH ・ 8 DAYS AGO