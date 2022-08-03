Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
More details uncovered regarding investigation leading up to arrest in Laurel homicides
LAUREL, Neb. -- Security footage at a local gas station helped authorities identify Jason Jones as a suspect in four Thursday homicides in Cedar County, according to court records. According to an affidavit in Cedar County Court, Nebraska State Patrol investigators met with an employee at Rath's Mini Mart in...
Madison woman arrested after meth pipe reportedly found in Norfolk hotel
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Madison woman is in custody after authorities allegedly found a meth pipe in a Norfolk hotel. Norfolk Police was called to the Hampton Inn on S. 20th Street for a trespassing report shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Hotel staff indicated that 38-year-old Megan Mahlin of...
Macy man sentenced for assaulting officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for assaulting an officer. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell, 56-year-old Patrick Walker of Macy, was given 37 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After Walker’s release from federal prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
Four people killed at two different Laurel homes, suspect at large
LAUREL, Neb. – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel early Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in the Cedar County community and is an active investigation. At a press conference Thursday, NSP Col. John Bolduc said that there were...
Shell casings found after shots fired in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police responded to a shots fired call early Saturday morning. NPD said officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South 3rd Street at 7:28 a.m. on a call for reported shots fired. Officers said they arrived and determined that several firearm shots were aimed at...
Norfolk Police searching for missing teens
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a pair of missing 14-year-olds. According Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden have both been reported missing. The boys' grandmother said that Janis had been missing since last Thursday, and Eden had been missing since...
Thursday morning fire part of NSP investigation regarding multiple deaths
LAUREL, Neb. -- First responders were on the scene of an active fire in Laurel Thursday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol later confirmed that three people died in the blaze, which occurred shortly after another fire where one person was found dead. Fire crews were seen actively trying to enter...
Norfolk artist paints mural for new downtown business
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local artist is putting the finishing touches on a mural in northeast Nebraska. Tess Petersen, a Norfolk native, painted a mural for the new River Point Inn. The mural spans across two walls on the patio of the inn and features a waterfall and large lettering...
Construction underway for Johnson Park In-Stream Improvement Project
NORFOLK, Neb.-- On Wednesday, construction was underway for the Johnson Park In-Stream Improvement Project. It's a part of the North Fork River Restoration Project that officially broke ground on Tuesday. The project has been in the works for quite a while but now it's a reality. The Johnson Park Revitalization...
Escape room making its way to Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- If you have ever been to an escape room before and happened to enjoy it, one will be making its way to the town of Wayne. ‘Wayne Escapes’ will be the name and the business is set to open downtown at 110 Main Street. The owner...
Jadin Wagner hired as Assistant Compliance Coordinator thanks to grant
WAYNE, Neb. -- Thanks to a grant through the NCAA Women in Athletics and Ethnic Minorities program, Wayne State College has hired former Wildcat track and field standout Jadin Wagner as Assistant Athletics Compliance Coordinator. The grant provides funding for Wayne State to hire a person to assist in the...
