New Braunfels enrollment in public schools continues to increase
Enrollment in local schools is growing at a rate much faster than the rest of the state. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Enrollment in New Braunfels and Comal ISDs increased at a rate higher than enrollment overall in Texas public schools, according to the most recent data from the Texas Education Agency and local districts. According to the TEA, Texas schools grew by 1% from the 2020-21 school year. In NBISD, that number was 4.19%, and in CISD growth in school enrollment was 6.82% year over year.
Fredericksburg Standard
Standard places second in state
Cooke named first VP of statewide association, following predecessors. The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post brought home eight awards from the 2021 Texas Better Newspaper Contest and a second-place finish in the large weekly division for the second year in a row. Contest results were announced at the Texas Press Association 2022...
Fredericksburg Standard
Bethany accepts grant applications
Bethany Lutheran Foundation of Fredericksburg, Texas, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity, is currently accepting grant applications from local organizations. The foundation was established with bequest proceeds in 2007, and continues to be supported through public donations, memorials and bequests. Its mission is to advance and support the discipleship of Jesus Christ through financial support to nonprofit organizations serving the community.
Fredericksburg Standard
Bennett Trust Women’s Conference set
‘Building a Legacy of Environemtal Stewardship’ the focus. Environmental stewardship will be the focus of the Bennett Trust Land Stewardship Women’s Conference, which targets the growing number of women making the decisions as landowners and operators, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program’s coordinator. “Building...
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
Fredericksburg Standard
Fredericksburg Music Academy to reopen soon
Fall registration is now open for the Fredericksburg Music Academy at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. FMA is an after-school music program open to students K-5th starting Tuesday, Aug. 23. Classes will be held every Tuesday after school with pick up available at the Fredericksburg Primary and Elementary schools at 4...
Fredericksburg Standard
FPD Summer Youth Program ends
As the start of school nears, the Fredericksburg Police Department has concluded its annual Summer Youth Program for 2022. “Aside from the extreme heat this year, we had a great summer and hope that our kids in the community enjoyed it as much as we did,” a spokesperson said. “I would like to take the time to thank all those who have contributed to making this program a success. Our police department staff and sheriff’s office staff cannot be thanked enough for their efforts.”
H-E-B Continues to Show Why They Have Become a Texas Favorite
H-E-B stands alone at the top in a J.D. Power ranking for best customer satisfaction in the the 2022 U.S. Pharmacy Study. This is the second year in a row the H-E-B has taken the top spot. A Texas Favorite. A beloved Texas franchise that started in San Antonio in...
Fredericksburg Standard
Texas Rangers Day is this Saturday
The Former Texas Rangers Foundation will host their fifth annual Texas Rangers Day and History Symposium at the Texas Rangers Heritage Center in Fredericksburg on Saturday, Aug. 6. This year’s event is sponsored by Ewald Kubota. The Texas Rangers Heritage Center is located at 1618 E. Main St. Presenters...
Fredericksburg Standard
Leadership summit telecast returns here
The Global Leadership Summit (GLS) is returning to Fredericksburg, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 4-5, for its seventh consecutive year. The GLS will be telecast at the Fredericksburg High School auditorium. “GLS assembles a dozen high-octane faculty from various occupational disciplines to breathe cutting-edge leadership ideas into people over a two...
ktswblog.net
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
Catch up on the latest Thursday headlines with KXAN Live
KXAN Digital anchor Will DuPree has your latest headlines. since the news on KXAN at that time is pre-empted by the Hall of Fame Game.
KSAT 12
School resource officers to be placed at every Boerne ISD campus this fall
BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Independent School District is working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to put a school resource officer, or SRO, on all 12 campuses. Each SRO is a certified Texas Public Peace officer coming from Boerne city police, Fair Oaks police or the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, working full-time during school hours and after-school events.
Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX
If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
Report says these are the best wineries & vineyards in Texas
Aug. 4 is National White Wine Day and it's of the utmost importance that you know where the top spots around Texas are to visit and enjoy this popular drink.
universitystar.com
This Weekend on the Town: August 5 - 7
The first weekend of August is here and we're coming along with it to showcase some events happening around town! While a new month means a fresh start for some people, it also calls for a night out for others. For this edition of This Weekend on the Town, we have shopping and music around the area. Be safe and enjoy the weekend!
Fredericksburg Standard
Salute to service
With waving flags and an applauding audience, World War II United States Army veteran Marvin Daniel arrived at his centennial birthday celebration Thursday after being paraded around Fredericksburg in a military vehicle. The Gillespie County Veterans Service Office and Heritage Place Assisted Living hosted a communitywide birthday party honoring Daniel...
mycanyonlake.com
Comal District Attorney Announces Felony Convictions for June, July
Comal County District Attorney (DA) Jennifer Tharp says her office disposed 597 convictions in district courts in June and July. Some 181 of those were felony convictions. The DA’s office used “enhancements” to lengthen the prison sentences of some of the repeat offenders. According to a statement...
Fredericksburg Standard
Texas Exes slate ‘Thirsty Thursday’
The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter will hold its regular monthly Thirsty Thursday at 5 p.m. Aug. 4, at Western Edge Cellars, 228 West Main Street. This month’s meeting will focus on fall activities, including plans for game watches, a fourthquarter highway cleanup in November, and the annual Christmas/Holiday event in December.
