Coaches: hired. Captains: elected. Fall camp: underway. Head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils took the field at the Brooks Practice Facility for the first time this year Tuesday evening with fall camp running through the month of August. Donning nameless blue and white practice jerseys, this year’s Duke team is beginning to take shape. With close to an all-new coaching staff, players from freshmen to graduates are feeling out in earnest what the upcoming year—and Elko’s tenure—may look like.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO