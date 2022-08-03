Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation President & CEO Benjamin Wu Submits Resignation

Read on mocoshow.com
Thrive 2050 Community Forum on Racial Equity and Social Justice to be Held on Aug. 16
A virtual community forum will be held on Aug. 16 to inform a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive 2050 and the development of a new racial equity and social justice chapter for the Plan. The Montgomery County Council invites residents to join the Thrive 2050 Racial Equity...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council President Keegan-Ayer Requests Recount
She lost by a tiny margin in the Democratic Primary in Council District Three. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A recount will be taking place in one of the primary contests in Frederick County. Council President MC Keegan-Ayer has formally requested a recount in the July 19th Democratic Primary in...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Executive Elrich, State Delegates Eric Luedtke and Ariana Kelly Make Case to Companies in States with Criminal Penalties for Abortion
Letters Invite Companies to Relocate to Montgomery County in Anticipation and Recognition of the Impact That Abortion Prohibition has on Their Workforces. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, Maryland House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke, and State Delegate Ariana Kelly announced Wednesday that they sent letters to the leaders of 10 major companies to invite them to relocate to Montgomery County. Each of these companies are located in states with laws that outlaw abortion services. Five of these companies have reaffirmed their commitment to the health of their employees by offering to cover the cost associated with the interstate travel necessary to receive these vital procedures. These companies are:
Commercial Observer
Hoffman & Associates Establishes $65M Fund for Development Projects
Hoffman & Associates, the developer behind Washington, D.C.’s $3.6 billion waterfront neighborhood The Wharf, has created a $65 million General Partner Fund, an investment vehicle that will target development projects currently led by the company. “We are seeing many opportunities across the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and this fund will...
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, Delegates Invite 10 Companies to Relocate From States Banning Abortion
Leaders in Montgomery County sent letters inviting 10 companies, including Tesla and AT&T, to relocate to the county from states banning abortion following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. County Executive Elrich has previously said the county will work on advertising campaigns in states that roll back...
bethesdamagazine.com
Hogan calls on Biden, Buttigieg to reverse decision to delay I-270 and I-495 project
This story was updated at 12:50 p.m., Aug. 5, 2022, to include comments from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Federal Highway Administration. It was updated at 3 p.m. to include more comments and at 4:30 p.m. to include more details and comments. Gov. Larry Hogan is urging President Joe Biden,...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County urging companies to relocate over abortion bans
Montgomery County is urging companies in states with new abortion restrictions to move their headquarters to the county. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick has the details.
Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away
(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
mocoshow.com
‘A Pictorial History of Rockville’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History’s Free Online Presentation on Tuesday, Aug. 9
“A Pictorial History of Rockville” will be the focus of a free online presentation of Montgomery History at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Ralph Buglass will lead the discussion. The presentation will draw extensively on vintage photos from “Rockville: Images of America,” a book produced by Peerless Rockville and coauthored by Mr. Buglass. It will cover the 250-year history of Rockville and will look at how Rockville grew from a tiny crossroads community to the bustling government center of Montgomery County—and one of the nation’s most diverse cities.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore to hire residents to clean public spaces as part of ‘Clean Corps’ initiative funded by $14.7M in ARPA money
Baltimore will hire community members to clean and maintain public spaces as part of an initiative that will be supported by $14.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. As part of the new “Clean Corps” initiative, the mayor’s office will work with local community and citywide organizations to...
DOD denies DC Mayor Bowser’s request for National Guard over migrant buses
The Department of Defense has denied requests from Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the National Guard and provide assistance to the thousands of migrants being bused to the district from southern border states.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
mocoshow.com
Department of Permitting Services Conducts ‘Sign Sweep’ to Collect Illegally Placed Signs
Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) conducted a “sign sweep” on Thursday, Aug. 4, to remove signs illegally placed in public rights-of-way throughout the County. Those signs included campaign signs that were placed leading up to the July 19 Maryland gubernatorial primary election. The “sign sweep” was conducted on County-maintained roads.
restonnow.com
Bridge planned to connect Loudoun and Fairfax counties over Dulles Toll Road
Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: Aug. 1-5 The weekend is almost here. Before you cool off at the nearest swimming pool or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in…. Live Fairfax: Meet your Fairfax County guide!. RestonNow.com August 5,...
mocoshow.com
Marc Elrich Leads David Blair By 154 Votes Going Into Friday’s Canvass Session
Canvassing of mail-in and provisional ballots continues on Friday after a day off on Thursday. The current remaining canvass days are scheduled for Friday, August 5th and Sunday, August 6th (staring at 10am), with additional dates to be added should they be needed, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive (9:51pm, 8/3) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (51,883, 39.28%) has maintained his lead over David Blair (51,729, 39.16%), going from a lead of 173 votes after Tuesday night’s tabulations to 154 votes in Wednesday night’s update.
royalexaminer.com
Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning
A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
mocoshow.com
Teamsters Edge Closer to National Work Stoppage at Costco
A press release sent out by The Teamsters announced that more than 17,000 Costco Teamsters are currently working under an expired contract and that workers are “planning job actions across the country to send message to the company.” The release noted that the Costco Teamsters are “one step closer to a nationwide work stoppage” as they negotiate for a new national contract. There are two Costco locations in Montgomery County- Gaithersburg and Wheaton. The full press release can be seen below:
