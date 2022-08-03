Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith's relationship timeline, in their own words

Read on www.today.com
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas’ Relationship Timeline
More than four years after meeting on set, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas found love after heartbreak. News broke in November 2019 that the This Is Us star filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause after two years of marriage. While he listed their date of separation as July 8, 2019, the Selling Sunset star marked […]
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
Shanna Moakler and Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau’s Relationship Timeline
Closing the door on romance? Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have had fair share of ups and downs since they started dating in 2020. After Moakler's ex-husband Travis Barker's romance with Kourtney Kardashian made headlines, the former Playboy model opened up about her own love life. "I'm with my boyfriend, Matthew. I'm super happy. We're […]
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Teresa Giudice Gets Married To Luis Ruelas in Glamorous Wedding Ceremony
Teresa Giudice has tied the knot again ... and TMZ has obtained video of the moment the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star said "I do!" Teresa and fiancé Luis Ruelas got hitched Saturday night in front of 200 hundred family and friends at the fancy Park Chateau Estate & Garden in New Brunswick, NJ. Luis' sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, officiated the wedding.
See Hoda’s daughters Haley and Hope meet Walker Hayes
Hoda Kotb introduces her daughters to singer-songwriter Walker Hayes after his performance in the Citi Concert Series. Check out the sweet interaction the big fans had with Hayes!Aug. 5, 2022.
Walker Hayes sings ‘Craig’ alongside Bart Millard live on TODAY
Walker Hayes and Bart Millard from the band Mercy-Me perform the hit song “Craig” live on the TODAY plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.Aug. 5, 2022.
Hoda and Savannah rock out with Hoda’s daughters at Walker Hayes concert
Country-pop crooner Walker Hayes took over the TODAY plaza Friday morning for a boot-tapping concert, and the crowd that gathered for the show included a couple of very familiar — and very cute — faces. Hoda Kotb brought her family along for the Citi Concert Series performance, including...
‘Uncoupled’ Fans Are Largely in Agreement About Michael and Colin’s Relationship
Michael and Colin's relationship status ended on a cliffhanger. 'Uncoupled' fans want to see more, but they certainly don't want to see Colin and Michael fall back into a relationship.
Zendaya and Nika King Improvised an Emotional Fight Between Rue and Leslie on ‘Euphoria’
'Euphoria' has showcased emotional performances from Zendaya and Nika King, along with the rest of the cast, and several of the most powerful scenes were improvised, including a fight between Rue and Leslie.
Walker Hayes performs new single ‘Y’all Life’ live on TODAY
Artist Walker Hayes hits the Citi Concert stage on the TODAY plaza to perform his new single “Y’all Life” for the first time on national television.Aug. 5, 2022.
Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival
It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
'Lost’ star Dominic Monaghan says he’s never watched the series
Dominic Monaghan played Charlie Pace in the hit ABC series "Lost," though he hasn't seen his performance in that role for himself. Monaghan, 45, says he rarely looks at the TV shows and movies that he's done in his career, including "Lost." “It’s just not something I do,” the "Lord...
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Clayton Echard and Susie Evans' eventually found their happy ending on The Bachelor — but it didn't come without a few bumps along the way. The former football player abruptly sent Susie home on the March 8, 2022, episode of the hit series during their fantasy suite date after the videographer confessed that she was […]
'He has not passed away, sorry about that!' Lorraine's Ross King left red-faced as he accidentally says Tony Bennett, 96, is dead in TV blunder
Ross King was left red-faced after he accidentally said Tony Bennett was dead in a live TV blunder on Friday morning's Lorraine. The Los Angeles correspondent, 60, mistakenly said 'the late Tony' when speaking about the jazz legend, 96, during his segment. Presenter Ranvir Singh, who is currently filling in...
Walker Hayes on his ‘Fancy Like’ family, whirlwind year, arena tour
Grammy-nominated country star Walker Hayes joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his breakthrough year, upcoming arena tour and family life. “It’s a chaos I’ve become accustomed to,” Hayes jokes about his family of eight.Aug. 5, 2022.
Lady Gaga cast as Harley Quinn in upcoming ‘Joker’ sequel
Lady Gaga is heading to Gotham City where she’ll step into the colorful role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix for the upcoming “Joker” sequel. The film, which is called called “Joker: Folie à deux,” is scheduled to arrive October 4, 2024.Aug. 5, 2022.
Producer poses for Sunday Mug Shot with new baby boy!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Nicole in Danville, Indiana; the Oliver family, including a few puppies, in Coventry, Connecticut, and many more. Plus, a shoutout to star producer and friend of Sunday TODAY, Maggie Safstrom, who just welcomed baby boy with her husband. Congrats! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 7, 2022.
