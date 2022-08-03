ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Southside’s Atlanta Motor Speedway wants to make a pitch for Music Midtown

By Staff Report
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366qGy_0h3mQhjL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lo02f_0h3mQhjL00
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney wins a NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Henry County, Ga. – One of Atlanta’s most popular music festivals has been canceled and House Bill 60 otherwise known as the Safe Carry Protection Act may be to blame.

A private venue on the southside with more than enough space for the festival, necessary  parking and room for the stages it takes to host a massive musical event wants to make a pitch for a major Atlanta festival.

Sources tell The Atlanta Voice officials at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the home of two annual Nascar Cup Series races, AMA Monster Energy Supercross and the Georgia State Fair, among other events that cater to large crowds, are making a pitch for Music Midtown, which would at least keep the event in the state of Georgia.

Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Music Midtown, which was scheduled to take place the weekend of September 17-18 in Piedmont Park, announced via its Twitter account Monday morning that the annual festival was canceled “due to circumstances beyond our control.”

Many reports, both from local publications and national, have credited unnamed sources with blaming the cancellation on Georgia’s unrestricted gun laws. Piedmont Park is public property and thus Live Nation and any other concert, festival or event promoter is prohibited from restricting spectators from carrying guns in the state of Georgia.

That is of course unless the festival is held at a private venue.

Speedway Motorsports, LLC owns and operates the Atlanta Motor Speedway and thus can prohibit guns from being brought into the venue despite the law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8uS8_0h3mQhjL00
Submitted photo

What’s in it for Live Nation

Though not exactly in Midtown, Atlanta Motor Speedway could allow for nearly 100,000 or more fans to attend a festival. The bonus of being on the I-75 corridor will most certainly be a part of any pitch to Live Nation or other concert and festival promoters.

NASCAR races at Atlanta Motor Speedway average anywhere from 70,000 to 120,000-plus spectators.

Music Midtown was slated to have Atlanta-based artist Future, and a number of bands on stage throughout the weekend.

The post Southside’s Atlanta Motor Speedway wants to make a pitch for Music Midtown appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta

For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Go all in with this $65 round-trip bus ride to Harrah’s Cherokee

We have some exciting news for Atlanta residents who enjoy luxury restaurants, golf, spas, shopping, table games, slots or poker. This summer, a new bus service will offer four-day-a-week day trips to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in North Carolina, located in a quaint mountain town just three hours from the city.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 4–7

When: August 6–7 Where: Monday Night Garage, West End. Cost: $40 general admission tickets for Saturday; free on Sunday. Details: The award-winning Atlanta brewery celebrates 11 years running with their annual anniversary bash. Saturday is for 21+ with live music and a tap list of over 50 beers with two special release debuts from the brewery. Sunday opens the fun up for families with food from local vendors, outdoors activities for kids like face painting, and plenty of beer still flowing.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Eater

Six Atlanta Restaurant Trends to Watch

Remember when bacon was the “It” food of the moment (and in or on everything) and trendy burger bars were opening all over Atlanta? Recently, food trends like mochi doughnuts and birria have taken hold here. And while some would say veganism is trending hard in Atlanta right now, others would argue such restaurants and Atlantans’ love affair with vegetables and meatless meals are just part of the city’s food culture and the culinary fabric of the South.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

CBS46 to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hollywood of the south is nothing to scoff at. It is bringing in $4.4 billion to our state this year. And all next week, the CBS46 News team is getting involved. We will be hosting every newscast from our special studio at “Assembly Atlanta” in...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Midtown#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Southside#Music Festival#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#House#The Atlanta Voice#The Georgia State Fair#Live Nation
thechampionnewspaper.com

Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week

Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Secret Coffeehouse In Atlanta Is Located Directly On The Chattahoochee

Nestled on the bank of the Chattahoochee River, a contemporary coffeehouse is causing quite the stir due to its stellar location and exceptional coffee. The Chattahoochee Coffee Company are specialist coffee connoisseurs in the ATL, with three locations across the city, but this one in particular definetly takes the cake, and reigns true to the company’s name!
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Malika Bowling

Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7

Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says

The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state’s gun laws

By Melissa Alonso, Shawn Nottingham and Theresa Waldrop | CNN  (CNN) — The Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians each year, “will no longer be taking place this year,” organizers announced in a tweet Monday. Though the organizers did not cite a reason for calling off […] The post Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state’s gun laws appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy