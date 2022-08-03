Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Grand Island man gets probation for federal weapons charge
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man Friday was sentenced to probation for a federal conviction for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. According to officials, 51-year-old Daniel Harp received four years of probation with special conditions and an additional condition of 12 weekends of intermittent confinement for possession of a firearm by a felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
News Channel Nebraska
Teen girls arrested following Grand Island car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Two teens were arrested Wednesday following a vehicle theft in Grand Island. According to Grand Island Police, officers spotted a stolen 2017 Chevrolet Camaro on South Locust and Schuff Streets just before 7:00 a.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen hours earlier. Authorities said...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (27) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Wichita Eagle
20-year-old trying to clear jam falls into recycling machine, killing him, feds say
A 20-year-old worker was trying to clear a cardboard jam in an industrial baler when he fell into the machine, officials say. The man became caught in the cardboard baler and “suffered severe amputation injuries” on Feb. 7, then died of his injuries at the hospital the next day, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
News Channel Nebraska
GIPD Investigator Christopher Marcello laid to rest Wednesday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Former Grand Island Police Department Investigator Christopher Marcello was laid to rest on Wednesday in Hastings. The funeral happened at 10:00 a.m., at the Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. After the funeral, Investigator Marcello headed to his final resting place at Parkview Cemetery in...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
KSNB Local4
Man injured in Grand Island crash following bar fight
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A late Monday-night crash in Grand Island left a man seriously injured following a bar fight. According to Grand Island Police it started in the 1000 block of Diers Avenue at Bandits Bar when two men were kicked out for fighting. Once in the parking...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island crash leaves man seriously injured
Health care workers can visit the Barn Festival stores on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. to receive 15 percent off their purchase. There will also be a food truck. Job site superintendent Hon Chase said the jail project was on schedule or even running a bit ahead schedule. Increase...
NebraskaTV
Two teens arrested for GI car theft
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two teens were arrested after they were seen driving in a stolen vehicle Wednesday. Nyayik Koang, 18, of Grand Island, was arrested for obstructing police and two juvenile detention orders. A 16-year-old girl was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle valued at more than...
kfornow.com
Fremont Man Arrested for Seward County Pursuit and Lincoln Traffic Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 3, 2022) A 27 year old Fremont man has been arrested for not stopping for Seward County Sheriff’s officials Monday evening. A Seward County deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner, NE. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this vehicle. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373. The vehicle continued to flee on county roads until the deputy was unable to see the fleeing vehicle, at which point the pursuit was terminated.
KSNB Local4
Laser assault case going to trial court in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of assaulting a police officer. The suspect’s weapon was a powerful laser pointer. A hearing is scheduled next month for Lakota Hawkes, 20. He was arrested June 4 after an officer reported that Hawkes twice pointed a laser at him impairing his vision. Police said the officer experienced spots in his vision, eye pain and a headache. It’s not clear if the laser caused further damage.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire crews leave tree smoldering after lightning strike
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Fire crews in an eastern Nebraska town are letting a tree burn itself out after a lightning strike. The Osceola Fire and Rescue took a video of the tree showing there were red embers inside of its trunk. They said in a Facebook post that residents may...
KSNB Local4
Three injured in overnight shooting at Elm Creek gentleman’s club
ELM CREEK, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting at Paradise City in Elm Creek. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting at the gentleman’s club at approximately 12:39 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies determined that a disturbance had happened, involving multiple people.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on a new home
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Habitat for Humanity is building its 26th home in Hastings and organizers say they aim to build homes in the community every year to help families in need. The home currently under construction will be the fourth Habitat for Humanity home on South Chicago Street; and...
KSNB Local4
Accident closes part of I-80 near Aurora
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: The interstate is now open in both directions however, the left lanes in both directions are closed because of guard rail repairs. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 2:30 PM Monday, the Nebraska 511 website indicated that the east-bound lane was partially re-opened. The website indicated that...
KSNB Local4
Park expansions in Grand Island kicks off with ground breaking
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A ground breaking ceremony on Tuesday morning symbolically started work on upgrades to Hear Grand Island’s Home. The changes to the former Kaufman Plaza will to include a more permanent stage for the the summer concert series and green space with low-maintenance landscaping. The...
NebraskaTV
Lady A cancels tour, including Nebraska State Fair concert
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Lady A has announced they have canceled their Request Line Tour for 2022. The band was scheduled to perform Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Nebraska State Fair. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement....
KSNB Local4
Clay Center residents voice opposition to land transfer
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KSNB) - A proposed land acquisition in Clay County has ruffled the feathers of many residents. Ducks Unlimited is proposing a transfer of approximately 1,100 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC). NGPC held a public hearing Wednesday to gather information about how the public...
