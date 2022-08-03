Read on www.brproud.com
Classic Chicken Quesadillas Recipe
When craving Mexican food, there's no doubt that one of the easiest and most delicious items you can make is a quesadilla. And when it comes to this tasty main course, there are plenty of choices tasty, protein-packed fillings. That said, chicken is always a classic go-to that's healthy and filling. But rather than just make a plain ol' chicken breast with little flavor, this particular recipe features a tasty chicken breast marinade, which adds plenty of flavor to the quesadilla. Pile on cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and you have one of the best quesadillas with little hassle and mess.
Homemade lasagna noodles
Homemade lasagna noodles/ Uncooked pasta noodles/Gin Lee. For my lasagna noodles, I don't use any type of pasta machine, food processor, or mixer with a dough hook. Even though I have each of these things. I prefer the process of making it (old school) by hand. However, using any one of these machines might make the process easier for you.
Plum Gin Fizz
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together plums and sugar on a large rimmed baking sheet until fully coated; spread in a single layer. Roast in preheated oven until fruit is soft and juicy, about 10 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting time. Let cool 5 minutes. Scrape fruit and any liquid on baking sheet into a food processor or blender; pulse until smooth, 5 to 8 pulses. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl, pressing puree using a rubber spatula. (This may take about 10 minutes.) Discard pulp. Refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 20 minutes. (You should have about 2 cups plum puree, enough for 9 cocktails.)
Healthy Recipe: Summer Garden Salad
This cool crunchy garden salad is exactly the ticket to get through the heat of summer. In no time at all, these humble garden cucumbers and colorful peppers transform into a divinely crunchy, festive-looking dish bursting with summer flavor. It’s perfect alongside Curried Chickpea Patties or Dill & Mint Marinated Salmon.
People
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
Good news: Making your own Choco Taco is totally possible
We put these homemade Choco Tacos in front of a black velvet background because they deserve it. John KennedyFans of this nostalgic dessert can have a little treat.
I Swear By This Simple Water Bottle Travel Hack At The Airport
Get ready for the best flight of your life.
recipesgram.com
Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)
Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
12tomatoes.com
Esquites Style Cauliflower
Mexican street corn is somewhat of a legendary dish these days. The grilled flavor of the corn goes perfectly with a mildly spicy cream sauce and crumbled queso fresco cheese. But, you can also apply this same treatment to other vegetables. This combination of flavors is nicely suited to cauliflower, one of the hardest vegetables to really make into a tasty dish. With this recipe you won’t have any bland cauliflower to contend with at the table.
12 uber-organized linen closets that will inspire you to tidy up
I've always struggled to keep my linen closet organized. It always starts out with neat stacks of sheets and towels, but then I'll pull my favorite pieces from the bottom of a pile or knock over the neatly folded linens. Within a week or two, all semblance of organization has gone out the window, and it will usually stay messy (and frustrating) for a few months until I pull everything out and start all over again.
Apricot-Nectarine Julep
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together apricots, nectarines, and sugar on a large rimmed baking sheet until fully coated; spread in an even layer. Roast in preheated oven until fruit is soft and juicy, about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through roasting time. Let cool 5 minutes. Scrape fruit and any liquid on baking sheet into a food processor or blender; pulse until smooth, 5 to 8 pulses. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a medium bowl. Refrigerate, uncovered, until completely cool, about 20 minutes. (You should have about 2 cups apricot-nectarine puree, enough for 8 cocktails.)
Fresh Asian Cucumber Salad Recipe
It's no secret that we should be eating more vegetables, but sometimes it can be challenging. Most of the time, without a lot of effort, vegetables are bland and boring. We don't know about you, but we are always looking for tasty ways to enjoy eating them. There is no better solution than adding a zesty, flavorful dressing to a quick salad that comes together in less than 20 minutes.
Creamy shrimp pasta dinner in 30 minutes: Recipe
Want a shrimp recipe that could be worthy of a restaurant, but an amateur chef can pull off at home?. Try this creamy shrimp fettuccine recipe. "The combination of flavors is what makes this pasta dish so special. The most important ingredient is the prawns and I advise that you find fresh prawns in the shell for the best results," says Ayla Clulee, a U.K.-based chef and the food blogger behind cookinggorgeous.com.
People
Marcela Valladolid's Mexican Grilled Corn With Scallions & Cotija Cheese
"Corn salads, known as esquites, are one of the most delicious finds across Mexico," says the celebrity chef and author of Cocinando on Cook Street, a children’s cookbook written in Spanish and English. "It’s salty, sweet, crisp and creamy perfection in a bowl!" "Corn salads, known as esquites,...
recipesgram.com
Pina Colada Tiramisu
Piña colada tiramisu is the perfect dessert for me because I really like the taste of Piña colada cocktail and tiramisu cake. This dessert is the best weekend treat to relax and enjoy la bella vita. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 lb. mascarpone cheese, room temperature. 4...
I tried ice-cream cakes from 3 popular chains, and the best was also way cheaper than the rest
I'm a pro baker who picked up premade ice cream cakes from chains Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, and Baskin-Robbins to see which had the best.
