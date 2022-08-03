2 people vandalize multiple school buses in Brighton, police release descriptions

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Think Twice Before Posting. Women Says, "TikTok Got Me Fired"Cadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Group wants Mount Evans pictured as Mount Blue SkyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
This ‘Pretty Woman’ really singsOnStage ColoradoDenver, CO
Suspect in early Sunday shooting still at large
The Denver Police Department launched an investigation Sunday morning into a shooting that left one man hospitalized, and the suspect still at large.
1 dead in overnight crash at Federal and 6th
A traffic accident that occurred early Sunday morning and involved three motorists has left one person dead.
Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Motorcycle crash leaves man dead
AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Aurora Saturday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said dispatchers received reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Archer place just after 12 p.m.
Alleged late-night kidnapping in Greeley leaves suspect in custody
A Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputy was driving near the 10100 block of Highway 34 around 1:55 a.m early Saturday morning when they were flagged down by a woman who claimed she was the victim of a kidnapping.
1 killed after truck strikes parked car, fence in neighborhood
Fort Collins police are investigating a deadly collision that has blocked traffic in the area.
Fiery crash between pickup, motorcycle kills 1
A deadly collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck caused a large fire and closed parts of Wadsworth.
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
Attempted homicide suspect shot, killed as deputies try to arrest
A male suspect wanted with an active warrant for attempted homicide was shot and killed late Friday afternoon in Northglenn.The Adams County Sheriff's Office's Special Enforcement Team located the suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. The shooting happened when ACSO personnel contacted the suspect. An Adams County deputy received minor injuries as a result of the encounter.Additional details of the incident, including the suspect's identity, have not yet been released by authorities. The 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team is investigation the incident.
7 dead in 6 separate Front Range crashes over weekend
It was a deadly weekend on Colorado roads and highways as seven people were killed and multiple people injured in six separate crashes.
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
Injured passengers in fatal hit-and-run share anger over friend who ran off
DENVER — From her home on a couch, Austin Bartsch told 9NEWS she doesn’t know if her right arm will fully heal after doctors put a plate in her right shoulder. “A lot of that night is a blur. The most I remember is waking up when we hit impact,” Bartsch, 21, said of the night on July 29.
2 Castle Rock teens killed in suspected DUI crash in Douglas County
A suspected drunk driver was arrested after a two-vehicle crash left two Castle View High School teenagers dead and two others injured near Castle Rock in Douglas County late Friday night.
Ex-officer sentenced in rough arrest of woman with dementia
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer who did not stop another officer from being rough with a 73-year-old woman with dementia was sentenced Friday to 45 days in jail and three years of probation. Daria Jalali earlier pleaded guilty in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver, in 2020. She had faced up to 60 days in jail for failing to intervene, a crime created by lawmakers as part of a police reform bill passed during protests over racial injustice and police brutality in 2020. Former officer Austin...
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night in Castle Rock, leaving two dead and several others needing treatment at a hospital.
Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation and Bomb Squad Activation
On Monday, August 1 at 1:54 pm, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union located at 3540 10th Street, in the Bittersweet Shopping Center, in reference to a bomb threat and disturbance. Multiple callers to the Weld County Regional Communications Center said that a male entered the...
Former officer gets 45 days in jail in Karen Garner arrest
A former Loveland Police Department officer was sentenced Friday for her role in the 2020 arrest of a woman who suffers from dementia and who was hurt by police in the incident.
Man dead after crash in Fort Collins neighborhood
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has died after a crash in a Fort Collins neighborhood Saturday. Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said they learned of a single vehicle crash in the 400 block of East Prospect Road at around 1:43 p.m. When they got there, they found a...
Rifle on video, bullet through window: Denver moms fed up
Mothers in a South Denver neighborhood said they're no longer just scared of gunfire on their block, they're fed up.
Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office has received and followed up on numerous tips from the community regarding the whereabouts of Teagan Pixley-Johnson, who was wanted for Attempted Murder. On August 1, a tip led the LCSO Strategic Enforcement Unit to the 800 block of Merganser Drive in Fort Collins...
