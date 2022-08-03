ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoxie, AR

5newsonline.com

Death of Arkansas officer during training under investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
neareport.com

State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division on Wednesday morning (August 3rd) about 2 AM requesting assistance in the investigation of an inmate death that occurred at the county jail. The inmate was identified as Matthew Scott Shipman, 35, of Jonesboro. Shipman was...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Mountain View woman accused of stealing over $2,300 in iPhones

A contract employee in the electronics department of the Mountain View Walmart store is accused of stealing almost $2,300 in iPhones and an activation card. Stone County Circuit Court records say the woman, Justice Lehelle Brown-Earnest, 19, of Mountain View, has been charged with financial identity fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

Izard County inmate back in trouble after stealing phone time

An inmate in the Izard County Detention Center is back in trouble after allegedly using another inmate’s pre-paid phone card without permission. Investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by an inmate who stated the balances on his calling cards were diminishing irregularly. Upon learning the information the calling card vendor was contacted to explain the irregularities on the card.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Police: Stabbing victim shows up at Jonesboro hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police launched an investigation Wednesday night after someone showed up at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds. Around 10 p.m. Aug. 3, the victim went to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson, seeking help. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department,...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Stone County woman banned from all Wal-Mart stores after phone theft

A Stone County woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing two phones and a phone card while working as a contractor in the Mountain View Wal-Mart.According to the probable cause affidavit, an employee from the store contacted authorities about 19-year-old Justice Brown-Earnest allegedly stealing two iPhone 13s and a phone activation card.
STONE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man wanted for suspected murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for Keveon Lewis after a suspected murder. Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, officers responded to a call of an injured person in the 700 block of Clark Street in Blytheville. According to a press release, when officers got to the scene, they...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
KFVS12

Butler Co. Sheriff's Office workers on administrative leave

A new support group formed in the Heartland for families of homicide victims. Governor Pritzker announced a multi-million dollar plan to revive the Rend Lake Resort. With the Midwest Conference on the Unknown just around the corner, we're on the road with paranormal travel writer and investigator Michael Huntington, taking a look at hauntings in Spook Hollow, the site of mothman sightings and the alleged location of a local UFO crash.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
actionnews5.com

Veteran deputy with 18 years of service dies

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY., Ark. (KAIT) -A Sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office announced Corporal Terry Treadway died Tuesday morning from natural causes. Treadway served his community with Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years, 13 of which he was...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in Poplar Bluff

Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparks controversy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Man killed in fiery crash

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 2 on Highway 67 at the 105-mile marker in Craighead County. Rene Villarreal III, 33, of Houston was northbound when his 2012 Nissan...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
KTTS

Deadly Crash On Highway 65 North Of Branson

(KTTS News) — A woman from Arkansas is dead after an early morning crash on Highway 65 north of Branson. The Highway Patrol says Carla McSpadden, 50, from Bradford, Arkansas was going the wrong way when her SUV hit another SUV head-on. The driver of the other vehicle, 42-year-old...
BRANSON, MO
Kait 8

Stuff the Bus helps struggling families

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With school approaching for many kids in Northeast Arkansas, it’s more important than ever to help those in need. Nicole reads to her daughter, Noemia. Their full names are not being used for privacy. The mother and daughter have been through much these last few...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Popular intersection to add new traffic light

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
BROOKLAND, AR

