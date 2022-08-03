ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Local air quality group grows to official organization

The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP) has been a volunteer organization for the past 30 years. The organization, which covers Nueces and San Patricio Counties, was started in 1995 by Gretchen Arnold when Corpus Christi was very close to violating ozone air quality standards set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
Corpus Christi mayor gives State of the City Address

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling it a "new and unprecedented era of progress," Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo delivered the annual State of the City Address at the American Bank Center. In her second yearly address since becoming mayor, Guajardo highlighted street repair, recognizing it as a top priority.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Boardwalk plans change; closure now expected Monday

Plans have changed with regard to the boardwalk at the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center in Port Aransas. An announcement issued Thursday through City Hall said the boardwalk would be closed to the public throughout this afternoon (Thursday, Aug. 4), for construction of a next-door boardwalk. But those plans have been...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches

Researchers at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi employed two pups to sniff out crude oil on Texas beaches. Poppy, an English Springer Spaniel, and Bin, a German Shorthaired Pointer, use their snouts to perform a valuable job. Researchers hope this study eventually provides Texas with a novel tool to conduct oil surveys on beaches. They also want […] The post Dogs Employed To Sniff Out Crude Oil on Texas Beaches appeared first on DogTime.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
South Padre Island Seashore prepares for hatchling release

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to release more sea turtles on Tuesday, August 9. The release will be set for 6:45 am. The event will take place at Malaquite Beach located behind the visitor center. Before driving out to the location, spectators are asked to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163. This is because there is a chance the event could be canceled or delayed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Her Religious Mission Became A Financial Mission

Janie Barrera founded one of the largest and most successful non-profit business microlenders in the country. Her journey to that founding has roots in her youth in Corpus Christi, Texas, and by no means was Barrera’s a typical path to starting a finance company.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Marina time-limit violators risk $500 fines

A crackdown on watercraft hogging public docks by the ramps at the Dennis Dryer Municipal Harbor is underway in Port Aransas, and it is causing waves for a jet ski operator who complains the new 20-minute limit for use of a slip is unfair to her. Shandi Williams of Gettin’ Salty Watersports said that 20 minutes is insufficient time for […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning to area schools with a brand new portable learning facility. POCCA has partnered with Learning Undefeated Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for area students, to launch the new POCCA PORT-Able Learning...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
PBR Challenger Event scheduled for Aug. 13

The Goliad County Area Go Texan and DVS Productions has announced that the committee is again bringing professional bull riding to Goliad, Aug. 13, with their 10th annual PBR Challenger Event. The event is presented by Boss Crane and Rigging and brought to Goliad County by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?

First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
TEXAS STATE

