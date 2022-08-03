ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Michigan counties work to get election results right

By Rachael Eyler
abc12.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.abc12.com

Comments / 3

Related
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election

The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
State
Michigan State
Genesee County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Genesee County, MI
Elections
Detroit News

Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo

Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers

The campaign that created a state independent redistricting commission is focusing now on the November races and opposing candidates who are election deniers. Jamie Lyons-Eddy with Voters Not Politicians says the political action committee will choose candidates based on answers to a questionnaire, candidates’ public statements and elected officials’ voting records.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Election Day#Election Local
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.

You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Flint city councilman's ARPA request form missing key details, official says

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some confusion remains over how city of Flint residents can apply for federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The controversy started with a form Councilman Eric Mays was promoting online for people to sign up for ARPA funds. The city said his document was not the official form.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Elections
abc12.com

Flint leaders: no application yet to request ARPA funds

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A piece of paper circulating through social media by Flint councilman Eric Mays is causing confusion among other City of Flint official members about what it is and what it even does. “That form was actually the public input form,” Eva Worthing, who represents Flint’s...
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan SOS Predicts One-Third Of Voters To Show Up In Person

(CBS DETROIT) —  On Tuesday, a constant stream of drivers pulled up to drop off ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections. Absentee voting is a new and convenient option, making way for lighter lines at the polls. “That method of voting (has) seems very popular and I think had also contributed to an increase in voter engagement and participation,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The state’s chief election officer is forecasting one-third of voters to show up in person. “We can expect another half a million or so to vote in-person today, but we’re going to keep an eye on the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy