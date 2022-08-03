Michigan counties work to get election results right

(CBS DETROIT) — On Tuesday, a constant stream of drivers pulled up to drop off ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections. Absentee voting is a new and convenient option, making way for lighter lines at the polls. “That method of voting (has) seems very popular and I think had also contributed to an increase in voter engagement and participation,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The state’s chief election officer is forecasting one-third of voters to show up in person. “We can expect another half a million or so to vote in-person today, but we’re going to keep an eye on the...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO