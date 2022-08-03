Michigan counties work to get election results right

Read on www.abc12.com
Republican gov. candidates react to Dixon win
It was a rough Republican primary for the losing candidates.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
Detroit News
Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo
Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
wgvunews.org
Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers
The campaign that created a state independent redistricting commission is focusing now on the November races and opposing candidates who are election deniers. Jamie Lyons-Eddy with Voters Not Politicians says the political action committee will choose candidates based on answers to a questionnaire, candidates’ public statements and elected officials’ voting records.
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.
You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
Flint city councilman's ARPA request form missing key details, official says
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some confusion remains over how city of Flint residents can apply for federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The controversy started with a form Councilman Eric Mays was promoting online for people to sign up for ARPA funds. The city said his document was not the official form.
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Explanation on why some election results were delayed during the Michigan Primary Election
As election results trickled in last night, some voters noticed that Michigan counties took longer than usual to post results. Because of the delays, there are concerns about November’s election. Help Me Hank speaks with Tracey Wimmer, the director of media relations for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, to...
Michigan SOS Predicts One-Third Of Voters To Show Up In Person
(CBS DETROIT) — On Tuesday, a constant stream of drivers pulled up to drop off ballots outside the Detroit Department of Elections. Absentee voting is a new and convenient option, making way for lighter lines at the polls. “That method of voting (has) seems very popular and I think had also contributed to an increase in voter engagement and participation,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The state’s chief election officer is forecasting one-third of voters to show up in person. “We can expect another half a million or so to vote in-person today, but we’re going to keep an eye on the...
