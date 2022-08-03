Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Heathcote Trailer

Read on www.ign.com
Amazon Luna Review
When Amazon’s digital store launched in 1994, it found itself at the forefront of digital commerce. There were very few competitors in the space and Amazon was able to carve out a niche as the premier online bookstore. Fast-forward several decades and that very same company is giving game streaming a go with Amazon Luna. But unlike 1994, Amazon now finds itself amidst a sea of competitors from the likes of Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
The Forgotten Saga Tips & Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks you need to succeed in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's The Forgotten Saga DLC. The Forgotten Saga adds 5 new currencies that are specific to the rogue-like game mode. Below is a breakdown of each of those currencies, including how to earn and use them. Coins.
Digimon List
There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
James Bond Movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me' Recreated in GoldenEye 007 Mod
The Nintendo 64 classic GoldenEye 007 has received a mod that turns the 1977 James Bond film The Spy Who Loved into a video game. Fans are recreating the entire British spy film featuring the third James Bond Roger Moore into a video game experience. YouTuber Graslu00 posted a video...
Mario Kart 8's Coconut Mall Track Got a Wild Update, And the Internet Is Taking Notice
This week, Nintendo released the second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC, which included Sky High Sundae — an entirely new addition to the Mario Kart franchise. Nintendo's announcement was followed up with a video that that took the Internet by surprise. It revealed that...
Walkthrough
This Walkthrough will take you from your arrival onto Erlin’s Eye to Citizen Sleeper’s ‘best’ ending, ‘A Long Journey To A Small Unknown Planet’. It won’t cover the other questlines, so take your time to explore the Eye whenever you can. Citizen Sleeper can be broken down into four chapters, based on primary conflicts; Hunted, Ethan’s Tab, Maywick, and the Endgame. You’ll also gain access to Lowend and climb to the Hub, opening up extra sidequests as well.
Expedition Agartha - Early Access Launch Date Announce Trailer
Expedition Agartha is heading to Early Access on PC via Steam on August 18, 2022. Check out the trailer for a peek at the world and some of the enemies that await in this upcoming multiplayer medieval looter survival game. In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from around the world...
Tighnari Build Guide: Best Weapon, Artifacts, and Team
Looking for a Genshin Impact Tighnari build? The new Genshin Impact character is shaping up to be a bow character that's focused on doing elemental reactions with his charged attack and skills. As a main DPS, Tighnari is expected to deal lots of damage with the help of his team.
Batman Best Perks and Tips
The Caped Crusader enters the fray of MultiVersus! He brings with him his gadgets and his wits as the World's Greatest Detective to fight against the brawlers of the MultiVersus. A founding member of the Justice League, he won't let any bad guys run around freely. To the Batmobile!. Interested...
Aussie Deals: $200 Off Logitech Wheels, Cheapest Spidey Remastered PC Price and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Eywa—it's Friday! Top of today's priorities are two wheely good discounts on Logitech accessories at The Gamesmen. I reckon it's always worth supporting an OG 100% Aussie retailer. Fighting fans should also take note of the Evo Steam sale that doesn't include Streeties, but still punches well above its weight. As I always say—stay safe and save often. See you Monday.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set
Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
Everspace 2 - Drake: Gang Wars Official Release Trailer
Everspace 2's The Drake: Gang Wars update is available now via Steam and GOG and coming soon to the Microsoft Store. Watch the trailer to take a tour of what's new and see what to expect with the latest update, which brings the new Drake star system featuring lava and ice environments, underwater exploration, new enemy types, new challenges as well as a three-chapter sidequest, and more to the game.
Pokemon Go Raids August 2022
Pokemon Go has changed its rotation of Pokemon available to fight in Raids for August 2022. We will detail all of the Raids throughout August 2022, their times, and more. Raid Hours take place each Wednesday between 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. Raids Hours allows players an easier means to catch Legendary Pokemon.
How to Customize Your Ship
Customizing your ship in Sea of Thieves is one of the most satisfying things to do in-game. When you first load into the game, your ship won't look too special at all. It'll have traditional brown wood and white sails. But the more you play the game, the more customizations you'll have access to.
Highland Korok Seed 22
Location: In the far east of the Highland border region, look to the east of Nephra Hill for three large circles of stones with smaller circles inside. Grab a small stone from among some large rubble on the southern circle, and place it into the smaller circle in the north to complete the puzzle.
Target Has Amazon Fire TV Stick On Sale for Prime Day Pricing
One of the most popular streaming devices, at least with the IGN audience, is Amazon's Fire TV Stick. This little device is as easy to set up as plugging in an HDMI cable, and this particular model has an Alexa-enabled remote with TV controls, meaning you only need one remote to worry about.
MultiVersus Best Perks
There’s no definitive answer to what's the best Multiversus Perks since every match is different depending on your teammate, opponents, and even the stage, but there are definitely a few that stand out above the rest. Here are a few of our favorite perks in MultiVersus, broken down by Offense, Defense, and Utility.
Big Papi in Little Yara
This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
Agumon Evolutions
Agumon's evolutions in Digimon Survive depend on the Karma you build during the story. Takuma's partner Agumon has a different evolution path from a "free" Agumon you can recruit - this guide reveals both. How Agumon Evolutions Work. As the story progresses in Digimon Survive, Takuma's partner Agumon will Digivolve...
Chainsaw Man Anime Adaptation Gets a Very Gory New Trailer
Anime adaptation Chainsaw Man just got a new trailer… and it's as gory as you might imagine. The upcoming anime from director Ryū Nakayama tells the story of Denji – a teenage Devil Hunter who’s brought back from the dead after making a gruesome pact, and returns as Chainsaw Man.
