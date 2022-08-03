ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIX 106

Comments / 34

Charles Paradis
4d ago

I rode in the back of trucks the whole time growing up. Never fell out. Never heard of anyone I knew falling out. Stop living life with a safety jacket

Reply(2)
17
Guest
3d ago

The karens and kens need to leave Idaho alone. Everyone who has left another state left for a reason. Leave that other state mentality behind.

Reply
6
Michelle Peery
4d ago

I and my brother’s grew up riding in the back of my dad’s truck as well as my children a little common sense goes a long way. And yes in Idaho!!!

Reply
5
Related
MIX 106

Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?

Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#High School#On The Floor#Pick Up Truck#Just Imagine#Idaho State Police
Coeur d'Alene Press

Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel

Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?

You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tales From Idaho’s Most Unusual Gas Station

This was my first experience in Idaho. I bought gas in Utah after leaving Wyoming. It was a blustery day in winter and my Jeep was packed with some furnishings, dishes, and clothes. I wasn’t getting great mileage and having earlier almost run out of gas, I needed to find a pump and fast. I got off the highway in Sublett and found a station where some animals are penned alongside the building.
MIX 106

Idaho Has Scary Sharks And One Of Them Is Ugly!

You may have watched Shark Week on Discovery last week and felt a little deprived. In a landlocked state, seeing the ocean on your television makes you feel like you need a vacation. Maybe to see some of these incredible creatures in their natural habitat. This year's Shark Week featured documentaries like "Island of Walking Sharks," "Pig vs. Shark," "Mega Predators of Oz," and even "Great White Serial Killer: Fatal Christmas."
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews. Below you will find details on each active fire. Riparia Fire. Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay. Date started: August 4, 2022. Acres burned: 3,000. Containment: >10%. Current...
WASHINGTON STATE
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy