Deputies seek public assistance in finding missing Sissonville man

1 critically shot in head in Charleston; victim identified
UPDATE: (5:09 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – The Charleston Police Department has identified a man critically shot on Charleston’s West Side. According to CPD, when officers arrived on the scene at Hunt Avenue and 6th Street, they found the victim, identified as 42-year-old James Hambrick, with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers say he […]
West Virginia State Police seek suspect in road rage shooting incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — On Friday, August 5, troopers from the West Virginia State Police Huntington Detachment responded to a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 64 East near 16th Street and Exit 11. During an apparent road rage incident, the driver of an unknown orange sedan fired one...
Woman reported missing from eastern Kanawha County area
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Kanawha County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been reported missing. Alyssa Smith, 25, has been reported missing from the eastern Kanawha County area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Smith is described as...
Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter turns himself in
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who faces charges in connection with an attack on an Eyewitness News reporter has turned himself into authorities. Clayton Frank Kelley, 61, turned himself in on Friday at the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with battery and destruction of property.
4 fire departments respond to Roane County fire
Editor’s Note: Dispatchers have provided an updated address that is in the 2600 block of Clay Road, which is in the Clover community, but has a Spencer, West Virginia address. The address was originally reported as the 2500 block. This article reflects that update. UPDATE: (3:12 P.M. Aug. 5, 2022) – Roane County Dispatchers say […]
One killed in ATV crash in Mason County
LETART, W.Va. — A man died in an ATV crash early Friday morning in Mason County. The crash took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Lieving Road in Letart. The victim’s name was not immediately released.
Deputies: Three arrested in Meigs County drug trafficking investigation
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies reported making three arrests Friday after investigating drug trafficking operations at a Middleport, Ohio apartment complex. Willie Causey, 40, of Middleport has been charged with possession of heroin and tampering with evidence. Austin Billingsley, 21, of Athens was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Stacy Jacks, 44, of Middleport was apprehended on an active indictment for drug possession, according to a news release from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.
Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
Clients claim Lincoln County lawyer cut off communication, stole money
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The people who trusted former Lincoln County Family Court Judge Scott Elswick are speaking out, saying they feel betrayed by their attorney. They are claiming he “ghosted” them when they needed his help the most. Elswick was a Family Court Judge in Lincoln County for 8 years until he left […]
Putnam County Sheriff: ‘I’m just looking to make my state better’
UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton responded on Facebook to the Governor saying: “I just want everybody to understand that I’m not looking for an argument. I’m not looking for a fight. I’m just looking to make my state better … And I’m running into brick wall after brick […]
Parkersburg Police Department are investigating a drive-by shooting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred late Tuesday evening on the 2500 block of 21st Avenue. According to a news release from Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, officers responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about several gunshots that were fired from a vehicle into an apartment. The vehicle then drove off.
Eyewitness News reporter attacked while covering story about abandoned cars
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent announcement by Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton about cracking down on abandoned cars is producing an emotional response from residents in the county, including from one man who attacked veteran Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron while covering the story. In a recent Facebook...
Woman arrested following crash with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office vehicle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston woman was arrested Wednesday following a car crash involving a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office cruiser. According to the department, a deputy was driving east on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston when the other person entered from Park Avenue, striking the cruiser’s passenger side. Both vehicles received significant damage.
Loaded handgun found in carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport; Florida man cited
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Florida man was cited Friday morning after security at Huntington Tri-State Airport said they found a loaded handgun in the man’s carry-on bag. A .22 caliber handgun loaded with 10 bullets was found by an X-ray machine at a checkpoint, according to a...
W.Va. K9 search and rescue team returns home after serving in Eastern Ky.
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — As members of the K9 Search and Rescue Services of West Virginia watched floodwaters wreak havoc on Eastern Kentucky from afar, they felt a calling to offer their unique services to neighbors. “It brought back the memories of 2016 when we deployed there," founder...
