Attorney: Security guard didn’t try to stop Oxford school shooting

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — An attorney suing a Michigan school district following a mass shooting at its high school says an armed security officer told investigators she thought the active shooting was a drill and that one of the bleeding students simply was wearing “really good makeup.”

Attorney Ven Johnson said Wednesday that he is asking a judge to add the security officer’s name to a lawsuit he filed in January against Oxford Community Schools. The suit also names Oxford High School’s dean of students, two counselors and three teachers as defendants.

Johnson says in the amended complaint that school surveillance video shows the security officer “casually walking around in the hallway” during the Nov. 30 shooting.

