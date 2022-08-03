ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PACT Act passes Senate, expanding benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits

By Lisa Librenjak
WPMI
 2 days ago
The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed one of the largest veterans bills in decades Tuesday night, less than one week after its future looked uncertain. Dubbed the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act (PACT) Act, the bill will expand health care benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits. It passed 86-11.
