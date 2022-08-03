Read on www.wcnc.com
Related
WCNC
NC advocates working to make voting accessible for people with disabilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As North Carolina gears up for the November election, advocates are working to make sure voting is accessible for everyone. Casting a ballot is supposed to be a smooth, easy process. However, for some, it can be quite the opposite. "That was a very horrible experience...
Class-action lawsuit against New-Indy can continue, federal judge rules
CATAWBA, S.C. — The company behind a South Carolina paper mill at the center of foul odor complaints will still have to face a class-action lawsuit in federal court. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Sherri A. Lydon ruled the suit lodged against the company behind the New-Indy plant in Catawba can move forward, while also denying an alternative request from the company to dismiss the complaint entirely.
Attorney General Josh Stein, democratic leaders vow to fight for abortion rights in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, North Carolina is one of few states in the South where abortions are legal for up to 20 weeks, but in a press conference with fellow Democrats, Attorney General Josh Stein says that could change depending on which party leads the state after the November elections.
WCNC
Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Department of Public Instruction to hire 115 literacy coaches to help districts put 'Science of Reading' into practice
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Educators will soon be getting some help as the state of North Carolina transitions into a new way of teaching reading in the classroom. It’s an initiative that will place literacy coaches in every district. The NC Department of Public Instruction is following the...
Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
WCNC
What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president. Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July. About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro. The Guilford County...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCNC
A garage sale 'buyer' used fake Zelle emails to scam NC woman
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Garage sales and Facebook Marketplace - both are common places to sell things you no longer want or need. It used to be cash-only, but with Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, and others, you can be paid instantly if both buyer and seller use the same app.
WCNC
VERIFY | No, August fog days do not equal winter snow days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the mountains of North Carolina many people know the folklore that says "For every fog in August, there will be a snowfall." People usually keep track it with beans or even coins in the jar. Some variations have large beans for heavy fog which means heavy snow and small beans for light fog and light snow.
WCNC
Police: Witness cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of armed robber
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis man who shot and killed a suspect in a violent St. Charles robbery spree last month will not face any charges. The St. Charles Police Department confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared the man of any wrongdoing. 5 On Your Side is not naming him as he has not been charged with a crime.
Comments / 0