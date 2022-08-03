ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Class-action lawsuit against New-Indy can continue, federal judge rules

CATAWBA, S.C. — The company behind a South Carolina paper mill at the center of foul odor complaints will still have to face a class-action lawsuit in federal court. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Sherri A. Lydon ruled the suit lodged against the company behind the New-Indy plant in Catawba can move forward, while also denying an alternative request from the company to dismiss the complaint entirely.
CATAWBA, SC
WCNC

Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WCNC

Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Politics State
WCNC

A garage sale 'buyer' used fake Zelle emails to scam NC woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Garage sales and Facebook Marketplace - both are common places to sell things you no longer want or need. It used to be cash-only, but with Cash App, Venmo, Zelle, and others, you can be paid instantly if both buyer and seller use the same app.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCNC

VERIFY | No, August fog days do not equal winter snow days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the mountains of North Carolina many people know the folklore that says "For every fog in August, there will be a snowfall." People usually keep track it with beans or even coins in the jar. Some variations have large beans for heavy fog which means heavy snow and small beans for light fog and light snow.
BOONE, NC
WCNC

Police: Witness cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of armed robber

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis man who shot and killed a suspect in a violent St. Charles robbery spree last month will not face any charges. The St. Charles Police Department confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared the man of any wrongdoing. 5 On Your Side is not naming him as he has not been charged with a crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy