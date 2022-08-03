How Disney+ Created High-Stakes Series Andor—Even Though We Know the Ending

Read on www.adweek.com
AdWeek
5 Things to Know About Warner Bros. Discovery’s New Streaming Strategy for HBO Max
Earlier this week, rumors swirled with speculation surrounding the fate of HBO Max, from the idea that the streamer would shelve all scripted programming to the HBO brand disappearing.
AdWeek
HBO Max and Discovery+ Will Merge Into a Single Streaming Service by Summer 2023
After a wild 24 hours of (Twitter) speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery has shed more light on the fate of HBO Max.
AdWeek
Stranger Things Remains Streaming Monster in Nielsen Ratings for Week of July 4
Stranger Things was the most streamed program, according to Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Top 10 list for the week of July 4. The popular horror series garnered 4.8 billion minutes viewed, down 19% from last week. The Amazon series Terminal List came in second with 1.56 billion minutes viewed and was also No.2 on the Top 10 Streaming Originals list. The Umbrella Academy was the third most streamed program, pulling in 1.27 billion minutes viewed.
AdWeek
Warner Bros. Discovery Closes Upfront With Nearly $6 Billion in Commitments
Warner Bros. Discovery has finally wrapped its upfront talks, the company confirmed during its second quarter earnings call on Thursday afternoon.
AdWeek
All the Films and Shows HBO Max Quietly Removed
HBO Max continues to quietly pull more content from its streaming library. Along with the six Warner Bros. films the streaming service pulled over the past few weeks, we have since learned the streamer has removed more titles from its library than we first thought. And apparently, more cuts are coming as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge its two streaming services–HBO Max and Discovery+–by the summer of 2023, according to IndieWire.
AdWeek
We Finally Have a Definitive Answer on Why Batgirl Was Shelved
We finally have an answer on why Warner Bros. shelved the nearly completed feature film Batgirl, adapted from the DC Comics character. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday that Warner Bros. Discovery wouldn’t release a movie just to have it out in the world.
AdWeek
The Good Fight’s Final Season and 4 Other Trailers You Missed
Our trailer roundup includes Paramount+’s The Good Fight Season 6; Netflix’s Love in the Villa, Dated & Related and Do Revenge; and Hulu’s Tell Me Lies. The sixth and final season of The Good Fight premieres on Paramount+ on Sept. 8, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. This season will take on Roe v. Wade, voting rights and the fate of Reddick & Associates. The cast includes Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.
AdWeek
How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads
Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.
AdWeek
Christian Pulisic Slickly Navigates a Life Full of Pressure in an Ad for VW
In response to the many climate catastrophes of the last few years, the need to end fossil fuel reliance is at an all-time high. Reimagining transportation on a global scale is an intimidating undertaking, but the stakes have never been higher.
AdWeek
All Work and No Play Makes No Sense for a Hotel Stay
More than two-and-a-half years since Covid-19 arrived, large swaths of the labor force continue to work from home. They’re still working from their vacation sites, too.
AdWeek
Michelle Yeoh on Opening Paths in Hollywood for Generations to Come
As one of cinema’s most multi-talented and enduring stars, Michelle Yeoh is not only a trailblazer in Hong Kong cinema but around the world. From partaking in her own stunts alongside Jackie Chan to capturing global audiences as the matriarch of the Young family in the box office hit Crazy Rich Asians, Yeoh knows what it takes to leave a lasting mark on the industry.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Flight Story, Havas, Mason & More
It’s Friday, so of course, we’re back with our favorite agency roster switch-ups. Let’s dive into the biggest hires and promotions of the week. Creative production studio Ambassadors made two new key hires to strengthen its production team. Annejes van Liempd joined as executive producer in Amsterdam and Tessa Ward signed on as producer in New York.
