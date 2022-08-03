Read on www.laweekly.com
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 101 just before 6:30 Saturday morning near Glendale Avenue in Glendale.
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
Official police reports state that a motor vehicle accident took place in Glendale when a car crashed into a couple’s apartment unit while they were sleeping. The incident occurred early on Wednesday.
Authorities recover 6 stolen cars from two houses in south Phoenix, 1 arrested
PHOENIX — One man was arrested after authorities served a warrant on two residences in south Phoenix and recovered six stolen vehicles. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said after a month-long investigation, the Vehicle Theft Task Force took 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones into custody. Detectives observed Jones operating...
Five Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision near Sarival Avenue [Goodyear, AZ]
Several Hospitalized after Auto Accident on Elwood Street. The incident happened on July 29th, involving a white sedan and another vehicle, at the intersection of Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street. For reasons currently unknown, the white sedan and another vehicle collided. The sedan sustained major damage to the passenger side...
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.
70-Year-Old Woman Dead, 3 People Injured After Fatal Accident In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
Officials from the Department of Public Safety report that a fatal motor vehicle accident occurred on Wednesday night on the Northbound Loop 303 near Bell Road approaching Grand Avenue.
Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]
35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
Suspect wanted for breaking through drywall at north Phoenix auto shop, stealing tools
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a burglary suspect who was seen on camera stealing from an auto parts shop after busting through the drywall of the building. The alleged burglary happened on May 15 at around 1:30 a.m. at a shop near 7th Street and Butler Drive. Police...
Man found shot, killed inside car in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a man was shot to death inside a car in a Phoenix neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Pete Hernandez shot inside the car. Hernandez was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.
Deadly crash closes northbound lanes of Loop 303 in Surprise
Seeing the images coming out of Ukraine with so many in need of medical supplies and basic necessities, Becker believed his drones could help. Former diplomat explains background of arms dealer in the middle of Griner negotiations. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Merkel says Bout was caught in a sting...
Brazen thieves use tow truck to steal $100K truck out of Peoria man’s driveway
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s not something you see every day, crooks in a tow truck stealing a brand new $100,000 vehicle from the driveway of a home in Peoria. A Ring security camera caught the entire incident on video when it went down around 3 a.m. last Thursday.
Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times hits another milestone in recovery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police officer who was shot multiple times nearly eight months ago has made it to another landmark in his recovery. The department said on Thursday, a tracheostomy tube was removed from Officer Tyler Moldovan. “This is something that was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never,” the department said in a tweet. The removal also comes more than two months after the 22-year-old returned home to the Valley from a rehab facility. A photo from Phoenix police shows Moldovan was all smiles with his wife holding the tube.
4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
Peoria Bashas closed indefinitely after partial roof collapse
Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a partial roof collapse at a Bashas supermarket in Peoria.
