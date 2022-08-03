ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver dies after crashing into parked semi-truck in Laveen

LAVEEN, Ariz. - A man has died after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Laveen, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the collision was reported just after 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 6 near 67th Avenue and Baseline. When first responders arrived, they discovered the car had...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Five Injured in 2-Vehicle Collision near Sarival Avenue [Goodyear, AZ]

Several Hospitalized after Auto Accident on Elwood Street. The incident happened on July 29th, involving a white sedan and another vehicle, at the intersection of Sarival Avenue and Elwood Street. For reasons currently unknown, the white sedan and another vehicle collided. The sedan sustained major damage to the passenger side...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 10#Traffic Accident#Az#Hov
AZFamily

Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Kasey Galvan Pronounced Dead after Car Crash on Gilbert Road [Mesa, AZ]

35-Year-Old Woman Killed in Traffic Accident on University Drive, Man Arrested. The crash happened on July 31st, just after 3:00 p.m., at Gilbert Road and University Drive intersection. According to Mesa Police, a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Mario Galvan struck a metal pole. Furthermore, Mesa Police had completed Galvan’s...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated. Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC 15 News

Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man found shot, killed inside car in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a man was shot to death inside a car in a Phoenix neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Pete Hernandez shot inside the car. Hernandez was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly crash closes northbound lanes of Loop 303 in Surprise

Seeing the images coming out of Ukraine with so many in need of medical supplies and basic necessities, Becker believed his drones could help. Former diplomat explains background of arms dealer in the middle of Griner negotiations. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Merkel says Bout was caught in a sting...
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times hits another milestone in recovery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Police officer who was shot multiple times nearly eight months ago has made it to another landmark in his recovery. The department said on Thursday, a tracheostomy tube was removed from Officer Tyler Moldovan. “This is something that was predicted to happen way down the road or potentially never,” the department said in a tweet. The removal also comes more than two months after the 22-year-old returned home to the Valley from a rehab facility. A photo from Phoenix police shows Moldovan was all smiles with his wife holding the tube.
PHOENIX, AZ
kbsi23.com

4 arrested after large amount of fentanyl tablets found

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man from Paducah and three others from Arizona were arrested Wednesday afternoon after Paducah police found a large amount of fentanyl tablets. Jujuan V. Freeman, 34, of Trimble Street, faces a charge of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance (28 grams or more/fentanyl). Jacorion...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy