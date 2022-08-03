ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ksro.com

Poppy & Vine-Wine Country Distillery Festival

Saturday August 13, 12p-4p at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, benefiting the Robert Ferguson Observatory. An afternoon of tasting craft spirits, artisan food bites, and live entertainment!. Sample OVER 40 distilled spirits and craft beverages from brands like Sonoma Distilling, Redwood Empire Whiskey, G’s Hard...
SANTA ROSA, CA
wine-searcher.com

Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism

Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
NAPA, CA
sonomamag.com

Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn Opens Casual Sister Restaurant

The Farmhouse Inn, nestled among the vineyards of the Russian River Valley, has long been a favorite getaway for publicity-weary celebrities and well-heeled visitors. Besides the luxury accommodations, part of the allure has been the Michelin-rated restaurant previously managed by Chef Steven Litke. Since Litke’s departure in 2021, however, the...
FORESTVILLE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Zero-dollar Napa Valley vineyard deal highlights ups, downs of handshake wine business deals

It seems easy and cordial: Notable figures and friends in the North Coast wine world agree to a changing of hands of a Napa Valley vineyard at no cost and without a contract. Steve Lagier, a former winemaker for Robert Mondavi Winery, and Carole Meredith, a retired UC Davis plant geneticist credited with the discovery of the Eastern European origins of the popular zinfandel grape, are owners of Lagier Meredith Vineyard northwest of Napa. The couple has worked out a plan with in-demand consulting winemaker Aaron Pott and his wife, Claire, to hand over the 84-acre property with its 4.5 acres of planted vines likely over the next year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
NAPA, CA
Eater

This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years

This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
POINT REYES STATION, CA
ksro.com

Steelhead Beach Designated Environmental ‘Hot Spot’

Steelhead Beach Regional Park in Forestville has been designated an environmental ‘hot spot’ for 2022. It was deemed a hot spot by Leave No Trace, a national organization dedicated to sustainable outdoor exploration. The organization says ‘hot spot’ is another way of saying Steelhead Beach is “being loved to death.” Sonoma County Regional Parks is partnering with Leave No Trace to host a week of training and cleanups at the beach. It runs from tomorrow to next Monday. Volunteers are planning to pick up litter at Steelhead Beach and Sunset Beach on Thursday morning.
FORESTVILLE, CA
ABC10

You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Amid Napa Legionnaires' outbreak, investigators find bacteria in hotel

NAPA, Calif. - Health officials in a preliminary investigation say they've traced a potential source of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County to an Embassy Suites hotel. Napa County Public Health on Wednesday said they've been working with California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control...
KTVU FOX 2

Guy Fieri to host fundraiser at Sonoma County home for injured chef

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Food Network star Guy Fieri announced he is hosting a fundraiser for a fellow chef who was severely injured in a boating accident on July 3. The $5,000-per-ticket event will be held in Fieri's Sonoma County home and benefit chef Justin Sutherland's long road to recovery, Fieri announced on social media Wednesday.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

San Rafael firm gets $3M contract for Sonoma Valley park improvements

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has awarded a contract to Bauman Landscape and Construction Inc. of San Rafael for $3.35 million in work needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Old Time Machines roll into town

LAKEPORT, Calif. — Operation Tango Mike, StresslessCamping.com, and Curbside Car Show Calendar proudly present Old Time Machines, a car, motorcycle and vintage RV show, on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeport’s Library Park. The event is a benefit for Operation Tango Mike, an...
LAKEPORT, CA
KRON4 News

Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought

(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

Willie Brown in conversation, in Sonoma

The Sonoma Speaker Series welcomes the former Speaker — and outspoken talker — Willie Brown, on Monday, August 8. A two-term mayor of San Francisco, Brown has been at the center of California politics, government, and civic life for four decades, spending 30 years in the California Assembly, 15 as Speaker. Today, he heads the Willie L. Brown, Jr. Institute on Politics and Public Service. Blunt, opinionated and still extremely well-connected, Brown chats with Laura Zimmerman.
SONOMA, CA

