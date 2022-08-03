Orange hair tips and skips: Oregon State football kicks off 2022 preseason camp with high energy, veteran attitude

Read on www.oregonlive.com
Oregon State forecasts sellouts for all 6 Reser Stadium home football games in 2022
Oregon State is anticipating sellouts for all six of its home games at reduced-capacity Reser Stadium this football season. Sara Elcano, OSU senior associate athletic director, said that between season, student and single-game ticket sales, the school believes it will fill Reser’s 26,407 seats for home games. Reser is...
Texas A&M transfer Caleb Chapman looking to bring explosiveness back to Oregon Ducks passing game
EUGENE — When Caleb Chapman has played, he’s been hard to contain. The challenge has been keeping him on the field. The Oregon Ducks’ newest wide receiver, who transferred from Texas A&M, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament just two games into his true freshman season in 2018. The following season, he saw limited action in 11 games.
Shifting NCAA landscape leaves Beavers in limbo as Oregon State begins 2022 football season
On the first day of Oregon State football practice, the music pulsating from the speakers shook Prothro Field. Coming off their best season since 2013, the energy and optimism of the players seemed to match the music in the air. “They love this game,” coach Jonathan Smith, “and you can...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Offensive tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu remains absent
EUGENE — Oregon’s last day of fall camp in shoulder pads only saw the same personnel absences as the day prior. Starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and defensive tackle Maceal Afaese were absent during the early periods for the second straight day of practice at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on Tuesday, UO’s fifth practice of camp.
Oregon State’s projected depth chart after Week 1 of preseason camp
Week 1 of Oregon State’s preseason camp is in the books. Here’s how we see the two-deep for the Beavers as they begin Monday’s practice.
Oregon Ducks football in top 15 of preseason coaches poll
EUGENE — The Oregon Ducks football team will open the 2022 season with the same ranking in the coaches poll as it had last year. The Ducks are No. 12 in the preseason poll released Monday with 734 points, second-highest among Pac-12 teams. Oregon, which finished 10-4 last season...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Starting offensive lineman absent, 2 others limited on fourth day of fall camp
EUGENE — An offensive and defensive lineman were absent from the Oregon Ducks’ fourth practice of fall camp. Starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and defensive tackle Maceal Afaese were not on the field with the rest of the team Monday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Walk-on offensive lineman...
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
Photos: Couch racing delights at Davenport Days in Silverton
Hundreds of spectators settled in along East Main Street in downtown Silverton on Sunday for a race unlike any you’ve probably seen: cruising by couch. Teams took to the street with a modified three-wheel racer featuring a steering column and seat — be it bucket or sofa, a.k.a davenport — fashioned to a steel frame with a push bar behind it all, run on pure people power. Participants race head-to-head down the block-long course, completing the run in roughly 15 seconds.
Oregon’s Indigenous language institute continues to thrive as it crosses 25-year mark
Decades of government policies aimed at forcibly assimilating Native Americans, guided by the notion of “kill the Indian and save the man,” included generations of Indigenous children ripped away from their families and placed in boarding schools, where speaking their language was forbidden. The cumulative result was the...
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
Oregon wildlife rescue sees increase in patients due to wildfires, heat waves
With singed whiskers and burned paws from a wildfire, a baby bobcat wandered into a neighborhood east of Springfield in search of safety and food. Community members found the bobcat in a chicken coop and brought her into the Chintimini Wildlife Center to be treated for injuries, dehydration and parasites.
Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities
Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
Corvallis life jacket program aims to save lives on the river
The free loaner life jacket program run by Corvallis Parks & Recreation has a slogan: “Life looks good on you.”. Offered at Osborn Aquatic Center and near two popular Willamette River access points in Benton County, the rotating supply of 600 life jackets is the city’s latest effort to encourage safety in open water.
Corvallis doubles down on police role in mental health crises as cities elsewhere do the opposite
A Corvallis police officer and behavioral health specialist responded in January to a call at the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, an organization that provides resources to people experiencing homelessness. The two responders were part of a new team dedicated to addressing mental health crises in the city. But it didn’t go well.
Soup kitchen battles rising food insecurity in Corvallis
After Rob Kirby, 51, prepares a record-breaking 180 meals at Stone Soup Corvallis, a soup kitchen, he says he feels accomplishment, but also an acute sense of despair. “Why are the numbers so high?” he said. “Does the larger community of Corvallis know how pressing this need is and that it’s just growing?”
