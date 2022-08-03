ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Orange hair tips and skips: Oregon State football kicks off 2022 preseason camp with high energy, veteran attitude

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State#Veteran#Orange Hair#American Football#Valley Football Center#Vfc
The Oregonian

Photos: Couch racing delights at Davenport Days in Silverton

Hundreds of spectators settled in along East Main Street in downtown Silverton on Sunday for a race unlike any you’ve probably seen: cruising by couch. Teams took to the street with a modified three-wheel racer featuring a steering column and seat — be it bucket or sofa, a.k.a davenport — fashioned to a steel frame with a push bar behind it all, run on pure people power. Participants race head-to-head down the block-long course, completing the run in roughly 15 seconds.
SILVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities

Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Corvallis life jacket program aims to save lives on the river

The free loaner life jacket program run by Corvallis Parks & Recreation has a slogan: “Life looks good on you.”. Offered at Osborn Aquatic Center and near two popular Willamette River access points in Benton County, the rotating supply of 600 life jackets is the city’s latest effort to encourage safety in open water.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Soup kitchen battles rising food insecurity in Corvallis

After Rob Kirby, 51, prepares a record-breaking 180 meals at Stone Soup Corvallis, a soup kitchen, he says he feels accomplishment, but also an acute sense of despair. “Why are the numbers so high?” he said. “Does the larger community of Corvallis know how pressing this need is and that it’s just growing?”
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy