ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Severe weather could be headed for the metro-east. Here’s the latest forecast

By Garen Vartanian
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq8HG_0h3mMX8l00

The metro-east is under a severe weather threat throughout most of Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service of St. Louis .

What exactly that means, at this point, still is undetermined.

Lydia Jaja, a meteorologist with the agency, said the region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., with the focus primarily on St. Clair and Monroe counties , and a lesser threat for Madison County. Jaja added, at full severity, the storm could produce damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour and large hail.

“There is a line of thunderstorms that seems to be developing kind of in western St. Louis County moving toward our area — albeit slowly,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “Gusts of 60 miles per hour don’t do a heck of a lot of damage, but they can knock small limbs off of trees.”

Jaja said the prime time for severe weather will be from now until 10 p.m.

She also said the possibility exists for localized flash flooding. In fact, the weather service issued a flood watch from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday for St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph and Clinton counties , among others. There were no warnings as of 4:45 p.m.

“It looks like about 1-2 inches are possible,” Jaja said. “But, at the same time, localized flash flooding is a possibility for our area. Isolated spots could see up to 5 inches of rain.”

She said the rain will persist overnight, with the heaviest pockets through 10 p.m. Wednesday. The entire system should be out of the area around 8 a.m. Thursday

Jaja offered these following safety tips.

“Since there is a severe thunderstorm watch, we recommend people stay aware of any impending storms coming. Pay attention to the sky. Seek shelter. If it looks like it’s going to storm, it’s probably going to storm. Turn around don’t drown in case rain gets heavy,” she said.

As Jaja suggested, the National Weather Service recommends keeping plugged into the forecast as it develops at www.weather.gov . Their Facebook page is www.facebook.com/NWSStLouis .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InoVF_0h3mMX8l00
Severe weather to include damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and flooding is possible for the metro-east the rest of Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service of St. Louis. BND file photo

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

Funnel clouds seen Thursday across central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We had numerous reports of cold air funnel clouds on Thursday across Central Illinois. Below is an example of one of the funnel clouds on Thursday. Cold air funnel clouds are formed from weak thunderstorms or showers where there is very cold air aloft. While...
ILLINOIS STATE
mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Rain And Drought

Thunder, lightnings and rain on stormy summer night. (St. Louis) After a hot and dry start to summer in southeast Missouri, things have turned around and it’s been very wet the last couple of weeks. Jon Carney is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. We asked him if this means that concerns over drought-like conditions have subsided.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Heavy rain arrives in St. Louis. Severe thunderstorm warning issued.

ST. LOUIS — Days after St. Louis was hit with historic rainfall and widespread flooding, some areas may see up to 5 inches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just before 3:30 p.m. There is potential for damaging winds, and possibly localized...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Saint Clair County, IL
County
Clinton County, IL
County
Monroe County, IL
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
WCIA

Funnel Clouds spotted in Central Illinois Thursday afternoon

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) – Multiple reports of funnel clouds came in to WCIA on Thursday starting midday and lasting into the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a statement saying these funnels formed along a weak boundary extending from far Southeast McLean county towards the Dewitt/Piatt County border, through Central Macon county and into Northwest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Flood Watch Issued for Area Counties

There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Flood Watch in effect for counties within our listening area today. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms remain possible along a squall line that is moving through Central Illinois. The line is slowly moving east at 20mph. The primary hazard...
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Flood warning ends, spotty rain, lots of dry time this weekend

ST. LOUIS — We had another daily record rainfall set on Wednesday at St. Louis Lambert International Airport of 4.32 inches. The old record was 1.45 inches set in 1946. From July 24 through 9 a.m. Aug. 4, this 14-day stretch is now the wettest in St. Louis history with a total of 15 inches. Records started in 1874. Second place, not even close, is 5.68 inches.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Metro East#St Clair
FOX2Now

LIVE: St. Louis forecast – More heavy rain and high winds tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A cold front will push out the heat and humidity in the St. Louis area this afternoon. Storms are expected to fire up to our north and then head south. Severe storms are possible with the main threat coming from strong downburst winds up to 60 mph and some localized flash flooding. There may be a little hail as well. The risk of tornadoes is quite low.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WGNtv.com

Threat of severe thunderstorms has shifted east of the metro area.

Radar mosaic as of 3:25 PM CDT shows a solid line of severe thunderstorms from southern Lower Michigan through north central Indiana, east central Illinois and on into the St. Louis area. This line will continue moving eastward away from the Chicago area, and across portions of severe thunderstorm watch 514 (outlined in blue) during the remainder of this afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Dozens rescued from flash flooding in Fenton, Mo.

FENTON, Mo. – The Saline Valley Fire Protection District just off of 141 in Fenton was the command center Wednesday night into Thursday morning for flash flood responses and crews have been busy. Flood waters swamped the Covered Bridge RV Park near Highway 141 by Saline Creek. Rescuers went door to door through the campsite making […]
FENTON, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clinton County in south central Illinois Southeastern Bond County in south central Illinois Northwestern Marion County in south central Illinois Central Fayette County in south central Illinois Northeastern Washington County in south central Illinois * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brownstown to Germantown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over areas of Clinton, southeastern Bond, northwestern Marion, central Fayette and northeastern Washington Counties, including the following locations: Bartelso...Alma...La Clede...Loogootee...St. James Huey...Hoffman...Pittsburg...St. Paul and Avena. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 63 and 76. Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 116 and 135. This also includes Carlyle Lake Recreational Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOND COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Thousands without power as storms move through area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There are thousands of power outages reported in the area as storms move through Wednesday afternoon. The number of outages started to go down as the evening moved on. As of 4:30 p.m., Ameren had reported 10,000 outages in the Metro East and 9,000 in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
2K+
Followers
214
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy