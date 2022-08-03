North Texas non-profit opening hospital in Romania to help Ukrainians

Read on www.fox4news.com
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in Freedom
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
DFW Airport Newest Amenities Aims To Make Travel Less Stressful
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC today
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PM
This North Texas city named one of the best cities in the nation for farmer’s markets
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced. From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Former Texas Mayor And Her Husband Sentenced for Public Corruption Convictions
There's an old saying that goes "politics make strange bed fellows" which means that a shared political interest can bring together people who would normally have nothing in common. But SEX also can bring people together and you know what happens when you mix politics and sex, you get what happened in the case of a former North Texas Mayor and her husband who are going to prison.
This Small Texas Town Hosts the Most Authentic Oktoberfest in the US
Fall is coming fast, which means Oktoberfest season will be here before you know it. The famed Oktoberfest in Munich is scheduled to return this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re not lucky enough to be able to catch a flight to Germany to drink beer for a couple of days, there are plenty of grand Oktoberfest celebrations right in the United States. One of the most notable is in Addison, Texas.
Grand Prairie residents claim 'toxic fumes' from plastic manufacturer fire left them with health issues
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Several people who work and live in Grand Prairie are suing plastic manufacturer Poly-America. The plaintiffs claim a massive fire at a Poly-America plant on August 19, 2020, has left them with lasting health issues. A total of 39 people have joined the class-action lawsuit, which...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Six Flags Over Texas Hosts School Supply Drive
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The beginning of school is on the horizon across North Texas and Six Flags Over Texas is hosting several supply drives this month to help students succeed. Anyone who drops off six items at the theme park’s front gate will get a $10 Six...
2 Dallas-area cities ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the U.S.
Two Dallas area cities have been ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., to raise a family. Safewise.com used FBI crime data on cities with a population greater than 75,000 to calculate overall safety for a total of 430 cities. There were eight total Texas cities in...
Rick Roberts: Who Would You Like To Run For President In 2024?
CPAC 2022 is in Dallas this year, and President Trump is scheduled to speak on Saturday, Aug. 6th. There is two years to go until the next presidential election, but it’s never too early to speculate: who will run for President in 2024? FOX News conducted a straw poll, and most of the CPAC attendees are still Trump supporters…but they also like Florida governor Ron DeSantis! So Rick throws the phones lines open: who would you like to run in 2024? Rick takes your calls on NewsTalk 820 WBAP …. (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
'People are struggling': Tarrant County food bank sees surge in food insecurity amid inflation woes
FORT WORTH, Texas — Right after getting out of work, on a Wednesday evening, Alondra Milan’s first order of business was getting in line at the Herman Clark Stadium in Fort Worth. The lifelong Tarrant County resident spent more than an hour in her car, waiting for a...
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
'That devil there,' Mom of 2 slain teens testifies at ex-husband’s Texas trial
The mother of two teens fatally shot in 2008 in the Dallas area told jurors Thursday that her ex-husband, who evaded arrest for over 12 years, was abusive and controlling during their marriage.
Armed Far-Leftists Block Dallas Homeless-Vagrant Camp Clean-up
A group of armed far-leftists drove off Dallas city officials in an effort to prevent a homeless and vagrant encampment from being cleaned up. Members of a local group called the Elm Creek John Brown Gun Club armed themselves with rifles and other weapons to stop the city’s attempt to remove a homeless and vagrant encampment under the Highway 45 overpass on Coombs Street just south of downtown Dallas.
So Long, Swimply? Palm Springs Says Pool Sharing is Illegal in Residential Neighborhoods
People across the country are trying to go for one last dip in the record-breaking heat this summer — but some are saying “not so fast” to a national pool-sharing program. We reported last week on the gaining popularity of Swimply, a social platform like Airbnb where...
Student In Plano, Texas Donates Over 40 Handcrafted Beanies To Charity
Vijay Shivnani, a 13-year-old student at Renner Middle School in Plano, donated over 40 handcrafted beanies to charity. The 8th grader picked up knitting during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been working on this project since March. Shivnani decided to start the project to put the skills he’s developed to...
Warning! Do NOT Swim In This Dallas Lake Considered The Most Haunted In America
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Missy Bevers' Murder, Still Unsolved Nearly Two Years Later, Gets a New Detective
Midlothian, TX - Dressed in what looked like SWAT gear and armed with a hammer, the killer came upon fitness instructor Terri "Missy" Bevers in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016. The 45-year-old Red Oak mother of three was setting up a Camp Gladiator exercise class at the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian.
Neighbors Sue Over 2020 Grand Prairie Plastic Plant Fire
Neighbors of a tremendous Grand Prairie plastics plant fire two years ago are suing the company claiming negligence that left them with lasting health problems. Fire officials at the time said the August 19, 2020 fire at the Poly America plant started with an explosion. The fire burned for 23 hours before firefighters from several cities put it out.
Fort Worth using digital water meters to track who's violating restrictions
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth is using its new digital water meters during the ongoing drought to figure out who is likely trying to keep their grass green on days when they're not supposed to.The first batch of 6,000 postcards went out last week, telling home and business owners data showed they may be in violation of the city's rule against watering their yards on a Monday. It's just an informational notice, not a warning that could eventually lead to a fine or a water shut off.Fort Worth has had permanent water restrictions in place since 2014. Properties are assigned...
Texas Woman Used 50 Cents Worth of Gas To Burn Boyfriend to Death
A Texas woman previously charged with aggravated assault is now charged with murder after an argument turned deadly for her boyfriend in Arlington, Texas. KSAT is reporting that 24-year-old Breana Johnson was charged with aggravated assault after setting her boyfriend on fire at a gas station last month, according to the Arlington Police Department. 25-year-old Ricky Doyle later died of his injuries.
