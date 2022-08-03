Georgia Lottery reaches $25 billion milestone for education

Read on www.41nbc.com
Related
Georgia cities such as Atlanta using COVID-19 relief funds to pay retention bonuses
(The Center Square) — Local governments across Georgia are doling out federal COVID relief money to government employees as retention bonuses. In March 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department said the federal dollars were primarily intended to help governments "continue to support the public health response and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable economic recovery." A subsequent Treasury Department rule expanded how governments could use the money, including giving "premium pay for essential workers."
wuga.org
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
A federal judge has ruled that Georgia’s statewide election of its five public service commissioners illegally dilutes Black voting power. The judge on Friday ordered the state to not prepare ballots for two races that had been scheduled in November. If the ruling stands, state lawmakers would have to draw single-member districts for the body that regulates Georgia Power Co. and other utilities. An election would be held later. However, the state could appeal, or at least seek a delay until after this year's elections. At-large voting has long been subject to legal attack as racially discriminatory. But most cases have focused on local elections.
41nbc.com
Georgia’s Pre-K marks 30th year in business
(41NBC/WMGT) — As the new school year of 2022 starts, Georgia’s Pre-K program turns 30 years old. It started in 1992 as a pilot program with 750 at-risk 4-year-olds in 20 different locations, but in 1995 it opened to all 4-year-olds regardless of income. The Georgia Department of...
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Black Economic Alliance PAC Endorses Stacey Abrams, Rev. Warnock, and Down-Ballot Candidates in Georgia
The Black Economic Alliance PAC (BEA PAC), a nonpartisan group of Black business leaders that supports candidates who prioritize improving economic conditions for Black people, is proud to endorse a slate of candidates in Georgia looking to improve conditions for equitable access to work, wages, and wealth and protect voting rights for all Georgians. The BEA PAC is supporting Stacey Abrams for Governor, Reverend Raphael Warnock for the U.S. Senate, Sanford Bishop for the U.S. House of Representatives (GA-02), Jen Jordan for Attorney General, and Bee Nguyen for Secretary of State. The BEA PAC has also re-endorsed U.S. House Representative Lucy McBath (GA-07).
Georgia’s Senate candidates give their views on inflation, climate change and health care
MILTON, Ga. — Georgia’s candidates for U.S. Senate are talking about some of the hottest issues: inflation, climate change, and health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Their comments come as President Joe Biden vows to tackle all three in a new bill.
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
Study shows how many hours you need to work to afford rent in Georgia
ATLANTA - While rent prices continue to spike all over the country, a new report is show just how much it can cost to live in the Peach State. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a group dedicated to ensure low-income Americans can live in quality affordable homes, recently release its 2022 "Out of Reach" report, a study that breaks down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a one or two-bedroom rented apartment in their state.
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
Georgia's gas tax suspension extended, again, governor says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia's gas tax suspension on Wednesday, he announced on social media. "I have extended the temporary suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax to alleviate the financial burden placed on Georgians due to the federal government’s gross mishandling of inflation. I have also renewed efforts to address supply chain challenges," he wrote in a tweet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecentersquare.com
Kemp to extend Georgia's gas tax moratorium, possibly for another month
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to extend the state’s moratorium on its gas tax, The Center Square has confirmed. Kemp, a Republican, is set to announce the extension on Wednesday, possibly for another month. A current gas tax suspension expires on Aug. 13.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgac.com
Georgia Department of Transportation to Hold Virtual Job Fair
The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair Thursday, August 11, for Highway Maintenance Technicians. Positions are available throughout the state. Some of the job responsibilities include mowing or clearing brush from roadsides, patching broken or eroded pavement, cleaning and clearing culverts, and assisting in storm cleanup efforts.
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
Retired teachers saying 'no thanks' to returning to classroom as Georgia struggles with shortage
ATLANTA — A change in Georgia law makes it more attractive for retired teachers to return to the classroom, but most retirees are saying “no thanks.”. House Bill 385, signed into law earlier this year, allows certain retired teachers to return to the classroom while continuing to collect their full pension and full-time pay. To qualify, teachers must be retired more than a year after 30 years experience, and they have to work in an area of high need.
Georgia joins lawsuit against USDA school lunch funding changes
Georgia is among 22 states involved in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As the students return to class, states are pushing back against federal guidelines that could revoke school lunch funding. The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service announced a new program in May to combat discrimination based...
Comments / 2