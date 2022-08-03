Mike Brockie and Nikki (Franklin) Weeks Named to Golf Hall of Fame

5th Annual Back to School Blast. 3 PM to 7 PM. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson. This year’s Back to School Blast will be back in person with all the festivities taking place in the heart of downtown Jackson on West Michigan Avenue between N. Jackson and Blackstone streets. Parking will be available in two separate parking lots located on Pearl Street. To get started visit the registration table in Horace Blackman Park to receive your family’s passports. Afterward head on over to the backpack tent to get your passport stamped and receive your free backpack. The day’s festivities include Free backpacks (1 per child, parents must be present for children under 16 years of age). Free school supplies provided by select agencies. Free Hot Dog Lunch and Meet up to Eat Up sacks. Free personal hygiene items provided by Personal Care Ministries. Free Vision exams are provided by the Lions Club. Free dental exams are provided by Smiles on Wheels. Free immunizations are provided by the Center for Family Health. American 1 Credit Union Banking Mobile. Jackson Area Transportation Authority bus demo. Police and Fire Truck demo. Appearance by JACK the Elephant (from Experience Jackson).

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO