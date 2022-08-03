ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Dynamics files takedown notice following Tomb Raider script leak

By Kyle Campbell
 4 days ago
Earlier this week, potential details regarding the next Tomb Raider game began floating around online. More specifically, an audition script that allegedly contains story and character information.

Following the apparent leak, gaming-centric podcast Sacred Symbols read off bits from the script mentioned above in episode 213. This inevitably resulted in publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics issuing a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) claim via Patreon. For those of you not familiar with United States copyright law (most people), companies utilize DMCA takedowns as a means to combat piracy.

In a follow-up video, Colin Moriarty, a host of Sacred Symbols, spoke about the incident.

“They DMCA’d Patreon, to have them ask us to take down the offending audio of us talking about the new Tomb Raider,” Moriarty said via YouTube. “I was acting in the notion that this is fair use, this is general interest, this is of huge general interest. I didn’t break into Crystal Dynamics to steal it.”

Thus far, no other outlets have received DMCA claims from Square Enix or Crystal Dynamics. We won’t link to the script either for well, obvious reasons!

Thus far, we know next to nothing about this Tomb Raider title other than it’ll use Unreal Engine 5. Shortly after its announcement, Square Enix sold Crystal Dynamics, along with Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal, to Embracer Group. A move that upset fans considerably.

Meanwhile, the Tomb Raider movie rights are currently in flux.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

