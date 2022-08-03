ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

CBS Sacramento

17-year-old dies after crashing in Vallejo while leading CHP on chase

VALLEJO – A 17-year-old boy has died after crashing while leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase in Vallejo early Friday morning. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. CHP Solano Area officers saw a pickup truck speeding down a road, prompting them to turn on their enforcement lights to try and pull it over. Officers say the pickup wouldn't stop, however, starting a short chase. The chase ended when the pickup crashed in Vallejo. The driver of the pickup – the teenage boy – was ejected in the crash and suffered fatal injuries, CHP says; he was not wearing a seatbelt. A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries in the crash and has been taken to the hospital. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 17-year-old killed in the crash. 
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Big rig, multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield; 7 hurt

FAIRFIELD -- A crash involving multiple vehicles including a big rig blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.The Fairfield Fire Department said crews initially responded at 3:13 p.m. to the crash between Manuel Campos and Air Base Parkway. The big rig was jackknifed across the lanes and at least three other vehicles were involved. The fire department said three people were taken to a local trauma center, while four other people were treated at the scene for moderate to minor injuries.By 4:20 p.m., three lanes had been reopened and only the right lane was still blocked.  towed away.There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
FAIRFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Hospitalized after Dump Truck Collision near Sellers Avenue [Brentwood, CA]

One Injured in Two-Truck Accident on Brentwood Boulevard. The crash happened on July 19th, in eastbound lanes, where a pickup truck and a dump truck collided head-on. Emergency crews arrived shortly afterward and attended to both the driver of the pickup and the driver of the dump truck. The 53-year-old driver of the pickup had to be transported to John Muir Medical Center – Walnut Creek. There, he was treated for major injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Police respond to report of 20 to 25 cars gathered

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police responded to a report of more than 20 cars gathered in West Sacramento.On Aug. 5, at roughly 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of 20 to 25 cars gathered in the area of Marshall Rd. and Southport Pkwy.When they arrived, officers observed between 50 to 60 cars lined up on both shoulders of the roadway.Fortunately, officers broke the group up before any sideshow activity began.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Vehicle crashes into house after fleeing from police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a vehicle drove into a home in the 8100 block of Valley Hi Drive after Sacramento police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle containing a suspect with multiple felony warrants. Police said that after briefly stopping the suspect fled from the stop in the vehicle, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
AOL Corp

Man shot and killed Friday night in Rancho Cordova. His girlfriend made emergency call

A man was shot and killed Friday night in a residential area of Rancho Cordova. The suspect remains at large. Rancho Cordova police responded about 11:21 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way after receiving a call from a woman reporting that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and administered medical care. He died at a hospital.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton. The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. 
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail

SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police sergeant struck by car while doing traffic control in Oakdale

OAKDALE -- An Oakdale police sergeant is recovering this morning after they were hit by a car.The police department says the sergeant was conducting traffic control following a suspected DUI-related crash on West F Street and Oak Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when they were hit by a driver who was involved in a second crash.Oakdale police say the sergeant, a 22-year veteran of the department, suffered a broken leg but is expected to make a full recovery. That crash is now also under investigation by California Highway Patrol and Oakdale police.Police did say that it does not appear that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
OAKDALE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Dies in Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash

Accident Along Northgate Boulevard Involved Three Vehicles. A major collision in Sacramento on August 2 caused the death of a woman and serious injuries to three others. The collision occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. along Northgate Boulevard near Sotano Drive. Authorities with the Sacramento Police Department report that the other three people injured in the crash are expected to recover. The area surrounding the accident site was shut down for around four hours while the scene was cleared, and an investigation was conducted to determine the cause.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Pair ride through mall on dirt bikes

Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post – “MPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured here. They were captured on security footage entering the Vintage Faire Mall on their dirt bikes on Tuesday, July 26th shortly after 6 p.m. Officers were called to...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

One killed in overnight shooting in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA -- An adult male was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova late Friday in what appears to be a house party-related shooting.Just before 11:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting in 3000 block of Ramsgate Way. The caller advised her boyfriend had been shot and was laying on the ground, according to a press release.The man, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.The victim has not yet been identified, and no suspects have been arrested at this time, according to the Sheriff's office.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA

