The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Highway 12 reopened in Calaveras County after vehicle crash
WALLACE -- Highway 12 near the Calaveras County town of Wallace has reopened following a vehicle crash earlier on Sunday.Just after 6 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported a vehicle hit a light pole which fell near Ward Street. It is unknown whether anyone was injured.
17-year-old dies after crashing in Vallejo while leading CHP on chase
VALLEJO – A 17-year-old boy has died after crashing while leading California Highway Patrol officers on a chase in Vallejo early Friday morning. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. CHP Solano Area officers saw a pickup truck speeding down a road, prompting them to turn on their enforcement lights to try and pull it over. Officers say the pickup wouldn't stop, however, starting a short chase. The chase ended when the pickup crashed in Vallejo. The driver of the pickup – the teenage boy – was ejected in the crash and suffered fatal injuries, CHP says; he was not wearing a seatbelt. A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the pickup suffered minor injuries in the crash and has been taken to the hospital. Authorities have not yet released the name of the 17-year-old killed in the crash.
Big rig, multiple vehicles crash on Interstate 80 in Fairfield; 7 hurt
FAIRFIELD -- A crash involving multiple vehicles including a big rig blocked all westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield Thursday afternoon.The Fairfield Fire Department said crews initially responded at 3:13 p.m. to the crash between Manuel Campos and Air Base Parkway. The big rig was jackknifed across the lanes and at least three other vehicles were involved. The fire department said three people were taken to a local trauma center, while four other people were treated at the scene for moderate to minor injuries.By 4:20 p.m., three lanes had been reopened and only the right lane was still blocked. towed away.There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
Man Hospitalized after Dump Truck Collision near Sellers Avenue [Brentwood, CA]
One Injured in Two-Truck Accident on Brentwood Boulevard. The crash happened on July 19th, in eastbound lanes, where a pickup truck and a dump truck collided head-on. Emergency crews arrived shortly afterward and attended to both the driver of the pickup and the driver of the dump truck. The 53-year-old driver of the pickup had to be transported to John Muir Medical Center – Walnut Creek. There, he was treated for major injuries.
13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in San Leandro on Friday morning, police said. Authorities believe the shooting happened at a business. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 14th Street. Police do not know whether the shots were fired as […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Fairfield (Fairfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Fairfield. According to the officials, a person was walking on the eastbound side of the freeway when they were hit by a car. The victim was struck [..]
West Sacramento Police respond to report of 20 to 25 cars gathered
WEST SACRAMENTO -- Police responded to a report of more than 20 cars gathered in West Sacramento.On Aug. 5, at roughly 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of 20 to 25 cars gathered in the area of Marshall Rd. and Southport Pkwy.When they arrived, officers observed between 50 to 60 cars lined up on both shoulders of the roadway.Fortunately, officers broke the group up before any sideshow activity began.
Roni Gage Fatally Struck DUI Pedestrian Collision on Dougherty Road [Dublin, CA]
Giovanni Fissore Arrested after Pedestrian Crash near Houston Place. The incident happened on July 31st, at around 10:00 p.m., near the 6200 block of Dougherty Road. According to Dublin Police, Gage was walking along the southbound lanes when she was fatally struck by Chevrolet SUV, driven by Fissore. Emergency crews...
Vehicle crashes into house after fleeing from police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, a vehicle drove into a home in the 8100 block of Valley Hi Drive after Sacramento police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle containing a suspect with multiple felony warrants. Police said that after briefly stopping the suspect fled from the stop in the vehicle, […]
Man shot and killed Friday night in Rancho Cordova. His girlfriend made emergency call
A man was shot and killed Friday night in a residential area of Rancho Cordova. The suspect remains at large. Rancho Cordova police responded about 11:21 p.m. to the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way after receiving a call from a woman reporting that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound and administered medical care. He died at a hospital.
Man dead, woman hospitalized following shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday evening in Stockton. The local police say the shooting happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive, on the city's north side.First-responders found the victims in the a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman passenger was brought to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Man dies, girl injured after being shot in vehicle, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man has died and a teenage girl was sent to the hospital Thursday evening after they were shot while inside a vehicle in the Morada neighborhood of Stockton, police said. Officers went to Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive around 5:25 p.m. for a report of...
Jonas Anthony Rivera-Sanchez Killed in Dirt Bike Crash on Washington Avenue [San Leandro, CA]
25-Year-Old Rider Pronounced Dead after Dirt Bike Accident near Castro Street. Police responded to the scene near Castro Street around 4:12 p.m. Per reports, the dirt bike and a van were both heading north when the dirt bike struck the van. Medical personnel arrived and transported Rivera-Sanchez to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail
SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
Police sergeant struck by car while doing traffic control in Oakdale
OAKDALE -- An Oakdale police sergeant is recovering this morning after they were hit by a car.The police department says the sergeant was conducting traffic control following a suspected DUI-related crash on West F Street and Oak Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when they were hit by a driver who was involved in a second crash.Oakdale police say the sergeant, a 22-year veteran of the department, suffered a broken leg but is expected to make a full recovery. That crash is now also under investigation by California Highway Patrol and Oakdale police.Police did say that it does not appear that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
Woman Dies in Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash
Accident Along Northgate Boulevard Involved Three Vehicles. A major collision in Sacramento on August 2 caused the death of a woman and serious injuries to three others. The collision occurred shortly before 5:00 p.m. along Northgate Boulevard near Sotano Drive. Authorities with the Sacramento Police Department report that the other three people injured in the crash are expected to recover. The area surrounding the accident site was shut down for around four hours while the scene was cleared, and an investigation was conducted to determine the cause.
2 People Killed 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
An incident was reported to the California Highway Patrol after a motor vehicle crash on Monday. The crash happened near the Capital City Freeway in the Ben Ali neighbourhood. The crash killed 2 individuals and one is critically injured.
Pair ride through mall on dirt bikes
Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post – “MPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured here. They were captured on security footage entering the Vintage Faire Mall on their dirt bikes on Tuesday, July 26th shortly after 6 p.m. Officers were called to...
One killed in overnight shooting in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- An adult male was shot and killed in Rancho Cordova late Friday in what appears to be a house party-related shooting.Just before 11:30 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a shooting in 3000 block of Ramsgate Way. The caller advised her boyfriend had been shot and was laying on the ground, according to a press release.The man, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, was taken to an area hospital but died a short time later.The victim has not yet been identified, and no suspects have been arrested at this time, according to the Sheriff's office.
Teenage soccer player dies following weeks of hospitalization after being hit by car
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado Hills teenager died earlier this week after spending several weeks at a hospital after being hit by a car while out for a run, her club team announced in a Facebook post. Sophia Torres went out for a jog on July 12 and was hit by […]
