Rutgers Wrestling: Scarlet Knights will return to the Garden State Grapple in 2022

Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
onthebanks.com
NIL collectives & being competitive: building it at $10 a pop
So, on Monday of this week I made my monthly contributions to Rutgers. I always gave; I received an Alumni Scholarship as an undergrad and I just felt that if people gave so I could attend, then I should do the same. And I’ve continued to this day. I...
Imposter pretended to be N.J.’s Cardinal Tobin on Instagram, Catholic officials say
The head of New Jersey’s largest Catholic diocese was recently impersonated on social media by someone who opened an account in his name, Archdiocese of Newark officials said. Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who has led the archdiocese since 2017, was impersonated on Instagram, although the exact dates the imposter account...
4th annual Hudson River SEAL Team Swim set for Saturday
NEWARK, N.J. - Members of the military, law enforcement and the general public will jump into the Hudson River Saturday, all for a great cause. As CBS2's John Elliott reports, the Hudson River SEAL Team Swim starts with 100 pushups and 22 pullups, then a flag run through Liberty State Park. Then a swim to Liberty Island and another round of pushups and pullups. Then a swim to Ellis Island, more pushups and pullups, then a swim to Battery Park, a final round of pushups and pullups, a flag run to Liberty Park and a closing ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial. It's...
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
themontclairgirl.com
A Tour of Noteworthy Historical Homes in Essex County
Essex County has a rich and detailed history spanning back centuries. Newark, the earliest European settlement of the county, dates back to the mid 17th century. With the arrival of these settlers from Connecticut, numerous homes sprang up in the region and the area began to populate. As time progressed, Essex County transformed from an agricultural region to a more industrial, suburban, and densely populated one. Many of these colonial era homes inhabited by early settlers have been lost to time — yet roughly 30 still remain. We are lucky to live in such a history-filled area, and today, we are going to explore some of Essex County’s oldest and most noteworthy historical homes. Read on to learn about Essex County’s oldest surviving homes and their histories.
These 3 beloved food spots opening new locations in NJ (finally)
It seems as though New Jersey has decided to make this summer the summer of food. New (and already established somewhere else) restaurants are popping up all over New Jersey. It’s as if all of these great food places finally realized that THIS is where the REAL foodies are.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, June 27-July 3, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for June 27-July 3, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
insidernj.com
Murphy Requests Independent Investigation into New Jersey City University’s Finances and Operations by State Comptroller
Governor Phil Murphy today sent a letter to the Office of the State Comptroller to request an investigation into the financial situation of New Jersey City University (NJCU). This request follows public reports that NJCU has gone from a $108 million surplus in 2014 to a $67 million deficit today, with another $156 million in debt.
Closed historic New Jersey inn gets new life with a big renovation
Head into Stockton, NJ and you’ll notice an old out dated historic building that looks like it could use a little TLC. The main building that looks like an old inn is the iconic Stockton Inn. The Stockton Inn was built in 1832 to replace an inn from the...
Jersey City, NJ hit-and-run councilwoman also fled a vet bill
JERSEY CITY – A Jersey City councilwoman facing calls to resign following a hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist has been ordered by a judge to settle an unpaid $2,865 veterinary bill. The Jersey Journal reported that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against Councilwoman Amy DeGise...
North Jersey Musicians Lament Closing Of Route 4's Sam Ash Music
Sam Ash Music is where countless North Jersey musicians bought their first instruments. For many, it was a safe haven, a place to talk shop and bond with other musical hopefuls. The Route 4 store in Paramus closed its doors after nearly 50 years last month — two years after...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
thedigestonline.com
The VMAs Are Coming to Prudential Center
The 39th MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) will be held in Newark at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+.
This video changed my mind: Jersey City councilwoman has to go (Opinion)
It’s been one hell of a summer for newly elected Jersey City councilwoman Amy DeGise. In July she took heat with calls for her resignation after she hit a bicyclist who ran a red light then fled the scene. She didn’t turn herself in for the hit-and-run until six hours later.
Jalopnik
NJ Councilwoman Who Mowed Down Cyclist Had at Least 9 Outstanding Traffic Tickets
The Jersey City’s mayor’s office released video last week of first-term city Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise mowing down a cyclist at an intersection without even tapping the brakes, let alone checking on the victim. A new report reveals DeGise has an extensive history of traffic and parking violations, include nine overdue fines she only settled on Monday afternoon.
Overnight fire destroys large home in Morristown
An overnight fire has destroyed a home in Morristown.
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
thecoaster.net
Asbury Together Announces Ticket
Asbury Park City Councilman Jesse Kendle (left) and Mayor John Moor are running together in the November election. Asbury Park Mayor John Moor and Councilman Jesse Kendle announced they will be seeking four-year terms in the Nov. 8 Asbury Park election. Both were elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and will be running again as the Asbury Together ticket.
