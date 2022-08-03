ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Police arrest man for sexual assault in park

By Jessica Jacoby
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. ( WEHT ) – Deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a sexual assault and robbery call in Panther Creek Park on Wednesday.

Reports say that the caller was an unidentified young woman who had been walking the nature trails in the park. According to the authorities, the woman was approached by Christopher Gerlach, who held a gun up to her face and sexually assaulted her.

Police say that Gerlach took her phone and fled on foot to a dark Prius which he used to escape. Deputies, assisted by the Kentucky State Police, located the Prius on Highway 81 and took Gerlach into custody for the two felony charges without further incident.

Police say they did not find a gun in Gerlach’s car but the woman’s cellphone was found in the park. Gerlach was transported to Daviess County Detention Center.

