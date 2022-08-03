Make your home more functional with the power of ShelfGenie

Read on seattlerefined.com
What Is a Wet Room Bathroom?
If you’re a fan of spacious open concept kitchens and dining rooms, consider incorporating the same aesthetic into your bathroom. A wet room bathroom essentially blends the shower and bathroom into a single space, combining the convenient, watertight construction of a shower with the sophisticated feel of an open concept floor plan.
This Living-Room Staple Might Be the Key to Your Kitchen Storage Problem
Renters and homeowners often need the most storage space in their kitchens. When dealing with food, spices, condiments, dishes, and cookware, it can feel like there’s never quite enough cabinetry for everything you need to stow. However, small-space dwellers have gotten pretty smart with their makeshift solutions over the years. One studio renter, in particular, had a really simple storage idea in her kitchen that you’d never expect to see, but you just might want to steal.
Forget Yachts. These Floating Homes Will Give You a Luxe Eco-Friendly Residence on the Sea.
Click here to read the full article. The life aquatic is now looking even more appealing thanks to Ocean Builders. The Panama-based company, which specializes in innovative marine technology, has just unveiled a new fleet of pods homes designed for life on the ocean. The singular abodes pair quality craftsmanship with the latest green tech to ensure you can live both comfortably and sustainably on the seas. The range includes three models that were each penned by Dutch architect Koen Olthius. The SeaPod is built for aquatic living, the GreenPod is engineered for the land and the EcoPod is the environmentally friendly...
How To Make A Statement With Your Dining Room
If you're looking for ways to make your dining room stand out from the rest of your home, these ideas could be just the inspiration you need!
How To Create An Office Space In Your Bedroom
If you don't have an extra room available for the home office of your dreams, don't fret! You can carve out an office space in your bedroom with these tips.
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this month
A major grocery store chain is celebrating the grand opening of its newest supermarket location in Washington this week. Read on to learn more. Amazon Fresh, the online retailer's grocery store chain, is opening a new store location in Federal Way, Washington.
Balenciaga is selling an $1,800 trash bag that 'looks exactly like a Hefty bag you'd use in your kitchen'
The calfskin drawstring bag is drawing scorn on the internet, much like in 2017 when Balenciaga debuted a $2,145 knock-off Ikea's 99 cent tote bag.
Architect Revitalizes Social Housing Apartment as Airy Live-Work Space
Working from home has gained considerable traction during the last two years, largely due to the public health constraints brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But even before that, plenty of people recognized the environmental, mental and physical health benefits of working from home—all of it no doubt playing a significant part in the growing trend of people striving for a better work-life balance.
Olympia, Washington In 24-Hours
Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.
K-Thengono Design Studio Alters Mix-Use Row House Into Stunning Workspace: Porosity From Above
Porosity From Above – This project is a major alteration of an existing “Ruko”, which is a typical mix-use row house building commonly found in Jakarta, Indonesia. The site is 4 m wide and 15 m deep. A common typology for this type of structure is that it shares two common walls with its neighbors, which often poses a design challenge in finding sufficient access to natural light and ventilation. In response to this issue, we punctured holes on the roof of the stairwell bulkhead and on the 3rd floor slab to provide healthy and playful work lifestyle for a small tech startup office.
5 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Seattle
Whether you're looking for a tiny home or an off-the-grid retreat, here are five Airbnb escapes, all a short trip from downtown Seattle. Enjoy sweeping views of Puget Sound and Mt. Rainier at this charming abode that features 1,000 feet of private shoreline. Location: Vashon Island. Features: Soaking tub, huge...
Foundation, Eyeliner & Blush – Oh My! Organize Your Cluttered Makeup Collection Like a Pro
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Organization is key to a good routine. Keeping your vanity neat and tidy can be a chore sometimes, but it’s well worth the effort. Thankfully, there’s something that can help. STORi’s Audrey Stackable Organizer Drawers are the #1 product for cosmetic display cases on Amazon for good reason. No matter how cluttered and unorganized your makeup space may be, this organizer is sure to make your makeup look like it belongs to a pro.
