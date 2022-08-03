Servais compares Castillo to King Felix in 1st outing with Mariners

Read on www.thescore.com
Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game
Japan has produced a number of incredible MLB talents in the last few years. Guys like Seiya Suzuki to Yusei Kikuchi to Yu Darvish have found varying levels of success in the league. One Japanese standout, though, has taken the league by storm; Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese two-way phenom has been, […] The post Angels star Shohei Ohtani incredibly ties Ichiro Suzuki record after 2HR game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at T-Mobile Park this afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick. The Angels defeated the Mariners 4-3 on Friday. They led 1-0 entering the ninth when Max Stassi came to the plate. […] The post MLB Odds: Angels vs. Mariners Game 1 prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Abraham Toro-Hernandez starting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro-Hernandez is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Toro-Hernandez is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 282 plate appearances this season, Toro-Hernandez has a .174 batting average with...
Yardbarker
Mariners claim OF Derek Hill off waivers
The Seattle Mariners claimed outfielder Derek Hill off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma. Also on Friday, the Mariners designated infielder Kevin Padlo for assignment. Hill, 26, batted .229 with one home run and three RBIs in 31 games this season. He is...
Mariners claim Derek Hill from Tigers, designate Kevin Padlo
The Mariners have claimed outfielder Derek Hill off waivers from the Tigers, per announcements from both teams. He’d been designated for assignment earlier in the week. The Mariners announced they’ve designated infielder Kevin Padlo for assignment in a corresponding move. Hill changes organizations for the first time in...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lewis sitting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lewis is being replaced at designated hitter by Carlos Santana versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 57 plate appearances this season, Lewis has a .157 batting average with a .579...
Yardbarker
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Haggerty is being replaced in center field by Jarred Kelenic versus Angels starter Jaime Barria. In 84 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .291 batting average...
numberfire.com
San Francisco's Austin Slater receives Saturday off
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Slater will watch from the bench after Joc Pederson was named Saturday's starting center fielder versus Oakland's Adam Oller. Per Baseball Savant on 139 batted balls this season, Slater has recorded a 10.1% barrel...
ESPN
Detmers, Fletcher help Angels split DH with M's; Moniak hurt
SEATTLE -- — Reid Detmers pitched seven smooth innings, Mickey Moniak hit his second home run in three days before getting injured, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Saturday night to split their doubleheader. David Fletcher homered and drove in three runs for the...
FOX Sports
Angels visit the Mariners to start 4-game series
Los Angeles Angels (44-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (57-49, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-7, 3.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 4.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -207, Angels +171; over/under is 7...
theScore
Brett Phillips opens up about bringing positivity and joy to baseball
We sat down with new Baltimore Orioles outfielder Brett Phillips to chat about his secret to staying positive and having fun while playing in the majors, what it's like pitching in blowouts, and the best moment of his career. theScore: You're always smiling and having fun out there. What's the...
Bats Remain Quiet, But Mariners Ride George Kirby and Ty France to 2-1 Win Over Angels
Following a tough loss against the Angels in extra innings on Friday night, the Mariners responded with an outstanding pitching performance on Saturday afternoon. Ty France provided the lone offense for the Mariners and George Kirby dominated in game one of the doubleheader.
FOX Sports
Angels face the Mariners with 2-1 series lead
Los Angeles Angels (46-62, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (58-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tucker Davidson (1-2, 6.46 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (6-11, 3.95 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -163, Angels +140; over/under is 8...
MLB
Mariners add a free agent: Tucker, the clubhouse dog
SEATTLE -- The Trade Deadline may have passed, but that didn’t stop the Mariners from making a major roster addition for their late-summer playoff push. The team on Saturday revealed that it adopted a clubhouse dog named Tucker, a 4-year-old mixed Labrador that will be a regular denizen at T-Mobile Park and for occasional road games.
theScore
MLB・
