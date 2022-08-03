Read on www.myleaderpaper.com
Lisa Ann Palmer, 57, Festus
Lisa Ann Palmer, 57, of Festus died Aug. 3, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Palmer was a 1983 St. Pius X High School graduate. She worked for Coca Cola and American Vendors in Maryland Heights. She loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball and animals, including her backyard creatures, which se fed daily. Born Jan. 11, 1965, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Moore) and Paul Raymond Abernathy.
Lili Kapa Kealoha-Wagner, 7 months, Imperial
Lili Kapa Kealoha-Wagner, 7 months, of Imperial died July 31, 2022, at Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Born Dec. 29, 2021, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Nichole (Bishop) Kefil of Imperial and Anthony K. Wagner of Imperial. She is survived by six siblings: Kalani Kealoha-Wagner, Joseph...
Collette Marie Fenwick, 94, Festus
Collette Marie Fenwick, 94, of Festus died Aug. 2, 2022, at Stonebridge Nursing Home in De Soto. Mrs. Fenwick enjoyed traveling with her husband across the U.S., Canada, and Hawaii. She loved reading and passed that passion on to her children and grandchildren. She was skilled at making conversation and friends. Born Oct. 26, 1927, in Ste. Genevieve, she was the daughter of the late Martha (Baumann) and Anthony Baechle.
Paula Sharon Zoph, 73, De Soto
Paula Sharon Zoph, 73, of De Soto died Aug. 2, 2022, in Farmington. Mrs. Zoph loved watching game shows, playing cards, dancing, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. Born Aug. 8, 1948, in St Louis, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. and Mary Rose Owens.
Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, Hillsboro
Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, of Hillsboro died July 28, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Michael worked at Brown Shoe Co. for more than 25 years and then became a licensed LPN, retiring after 20 years as a nurse. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Born Feb. 9, 1947, in Belgrade, she was the daughter of the late Clara E. (Eaves) and Leslie Lee Henson.
Thomas C. Davis, 90, Dittmer
Thomas C. Davis, 90, of Dittmer died July 29, 2022, in Dittmer. Mr. Davis served in the military during the Korean War and was a life member of VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill and Amvets Post 108 in Rocky Mount. He worked for 32 years at McDonnell Douglas before retiring. He enjoyed bowling, and after retiring he worked part time at the White Oak Bowling Alley. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting, gardening, machinery, carpentry, golfing, rock collecting and spending time at the lake. He liked sharing his skills with others. He loved animals, and his family called him the animal whisper. His motto was, “Motor easy and be happy.” Born Feb. 12, 1932, in Lonedell, he was the son of the late Alfred and Nadine (Bilyeu) Davis.
Life Story: Jason Cain Ervin, 44, of Arnold
Family, friends and co-workers say Jason Ervin was a larger-than-life man with a deep devotion to God and his family. “Jason didn’t have a career; he had a calling,” said Kenny Qualls, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Arnold. “He was such a loving, fun individual.”
Scot Joseph McCreary, 61, Hillsboro
Scot Joseph McCreary, 61, of Hillsboro died Aug. 1, 2022, in Festus. Mr. McCreary graduated from Crystal City High School in 1978. He worked for Shoney’s ABB Combustion Engineering and then Southwestern Bell/A.T.T. until his retirement in 2021. He loved being outdoors, hunting and collecting arrowheads. He also liked animals and was a history and science buff. Born Sept. 20, 1960, in Fort Ord, Calif., he was the son of Ruth Ann (French) Yeida of Crustal City and William Joseph McCreary of St. Louis.
Edith Louise “Lucy” Johnston, 86, Hillsboro
Edith Louise “Lucy” Johnston, 86, of Hillsboro died Aug. 2, 2022, at her home. Born May 22, 1936, in Herculaneum, she was the daughter of the late Linnie B. (Reece) and Charles Oscar Coplin. She is survived by her husband of 69 years: Charles H. “Charlie” Johnston of...
Imperial man hurt breaking into Festus church to talk to God
A man cut himself badly while reportedly breaking a glass window to get inside the Second Baptist Church in Festus and lost a lot of blood before emergency personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital. The man allegedly said he broke into the church because he wanted to talk to God, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
Close call: Festus loses both games in Sedalia by combined 3 runs
Three times Festus Post 253 took a lead against Jefferson City Post 5 in their American Legion state playoff game at Liberty Park in Sedalia on July 27. But all three times the team from the state capital immediately answered to tie or take the lead as both teams tried to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament.
New R-1 super to introduce herself at Aug. 9 event
Anyone who wants to meet the new Northwest R-1 School District Superintendent, Jennifer Hecktor, will have the opportunity on Tuesday, Aug. 9. She will be at a meet-and-greet event from 5:30-7 p.m. in the gym at High Ridge Elementary School, 2901 High Ridge Blvd. “I’m looking forward to providing parents...
Calendar of events Aug. 4-11
Blood drive, 1-5 p.m., Arnold Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 1701 Missouri State Road. Sponsor: American Red Cross. Donors need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or a blood donor card. August donors receive $10 gift card. Call 314-658-2000. Senior lunch, noon, first and third Thursdays,...
De Soto men hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Two De Soto men were injured Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 in south St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:05 p.m., Abraham J. Adams, 38, of Arnold was driving a 2002 Ford Escape north on the interstate at Butler Hill Road when the left side of the SUV was struck by the right side of another northbound vehicle while that driver was changing lanes. The patrol did not have information about the other vehicle or driver because that person drove away from the scene, the report said.
Pevely Police arrest St. Louis woman for allegedly assaulting another woman
A 41-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old Pevely woman at an apartment in the 100 block of Pevely Square Drive. The Pevely woman lives in the apartment, and the St. Louis woman is the mother of one of the Pevely woman’s neighbors, said Chief Mark Glenn of the Pevely Police Department.
Take it to heart and learn from my mistake
If you think exercise and physical fitness are the fountain of youth or an insurance policy against serious health problems, I’ve got news for you. In the predawn hours of May 8, I landed in the emergency room at Mercy Hospital Jefferson with life-threatening arrhythmia, the clinical term for an out-of-control heartbeat. It was registering 200 beats a minute when a team of doctors and nurses descended on me in a trauma room. My abdomen, from my waist to my sternum, was a five-alarm fire.
Woman with gun holds carjacking suspect at bay until Crystal City Police arrive
A 37-year-old Jefferson County man who recently attempted a carjacking at the Twin City Mall parking lot in Crystal City was thwarted by his apparent poor driving skills and a woman with a gun, Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms said. He said the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Aug...
Eureka Police arrest driver with nearly four times legal blood-alcohol level
A 44-year-old O’Fallon man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was seen weaving between lanes on westbound I-44. He allegedly registered nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol level, Eureka Police reported. An officer was flagged down by a driver at about 10:50...
Festus Police investigate car theft that turns out not to be prank
A 47-year-old Festus man said his car recently was stolen, but he didn’t report the theft right away because he thought a friend may have taken it as a prank. He discovered the car missing on July 19 and didn’t report it until the next day, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
Families need to register school children for free or reduced-price meals
Jefferson County students no longer will receive free school meals, so school district officials are urging local families with school-aged children to complete applications for free and reduced-cost meals for the 2022-2023 school year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture no longer is funding free school breakfasts and lunches after providing...
