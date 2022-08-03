Local counties awarded millions in grant funding to improve emergency communications

Read on www.wktv.com
State audit finds budget issues with Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation
The New York State Comptroller’s Office conducted an audit of the Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation in July and found that the board of directors and officials did not establish realistic budgets and failed to review reports to monitor finances. The corporation was created to manage development projects and...
Whitestown continues with flooding mitigation
There’s not much water moving under the CSX Bridge in Whitesboro, and Town Officials hope to keep it that way. During heavy rains and ice breaks, the bridge tends to catch all the debris from upstream causing the creek to back up and flood the nearby neighborhoods. To keep the water from building up speed, Ramboll Engineering Program Manager Maggie Reilly has helped to develop floodplain benches along the Sauquoit Creek.
Herkimer County Hunger Coalition collecting donations for Kentucky flood victims
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The Herkimer County Hunger Coalition is collecting donations for victims of the deadly floods in Kentucky last month. According to the latest reports, 33 adults and four children were killed during the floods. More than 400 people also had to be rescued by helicopter or boat.
Little Falls superintendent appointed to SUNY Poly college council
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Superintendent of Little Falls City School District, Dr. Keith Levatino, has been appointed to the SUNY Polytechnic Institute council. The college’s council consists of 10 members currently led by Chairwoman RoAnn Destito. Each SUNY campus has a council with 9 members appointed by the...
Otsego County Fair opens in Morris
The Otsego County Fair officially opened on the fairgrounds in Morris Tuesday. The fair runs through Aug. 7.
Madison County ADA resigns following drug overdoses at his home in Nelson
NELSON, N.Y. – A Madison County assistant district attorney has resigned after emergency responders were called to his home for reported drug overdoses on July 30. Madison County sheriff’s deputies were called to Bradley Moses’ home on Tuscarora Road just before 9 p.m. for a report of two people who were unconscious and unresponsive due to a suspected overdose.
Albany County DA eyes changing ‘Raise the Age’ law
The Albany County District Attorney wants state lawmakers to take another look at New York's "Raise the Age" law.
Madison County prosecutor running for judge to resign after overdoses at his home, officials say
An assistant district attorney in Madison County, who is running to be a criminal court judge, will resign as a prosecutor after an initial investigation showed overdoses at his home last weekend, Madison County officials said. The incident involved Bradley Moses, a prosecutor and judge candidate in Madison County, a...
At least 1 person injured after roof of vacant building collapses in Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The roof of a vacant multi-story building next to the Herkimer Post Office on Park Avenue collapsed late Friday afternoon, leaving at least one person injured. Crews were called to Park Avenue around 4:41 p.m. Fire Chief Mike Moody said a woman was transported to St. Elizabeth...
More mosquitoes infected with rare, potentially deadly EEE virus found in Oswego County
Palermo, N.Y. — Mosquitoes infected with the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus were detected im Oswego County for the second time this year, health department officials said Thursday. EEE is a rare, but potentially deadly virus spread by mosquitoes. Both humans and horses are at risk of getting EEE through...
cnyhomepage.com
Beech Leaf Disease discovered in Herkimer County
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Beech Leaf disease has been discovered in over 30 counties in New York State, including the Herkimer County Town of Salisbury. Department of Environmental Conservation’s Supervising Forester Scott Healy explains how this infects the trees. “It’s associated with a Nematoad, and affects American...
UPD offering mock physical agility testing to help potential recruits
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Police Department is taking extra steps to help boost applications by offering mock physical agility testing and using a donation to waive the fee for the next several people who apply. Thanks to a donation from Mastrovito Hyundai, UPD is waiving the application fee...
WRGB
Man accused of applying for SNAP benefits outside the county
FONDA, NY — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a Fonda man, accused of welfare fraud. According to the Sheriff's Office Travis Niepoth, 37, is accused of applying for SNAP benefits for Montgomery County twice without residing in the county. He was charged with 2 counts...
Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers standing on city street corners amid ongoing complaints from residents and business owners. According to the city, panhandlers can be removed from private property, but not from public spaces as long as they’re not interfering...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police
FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation to expand technology solutions with acquisition of Capraro Technologies
UTICA, N.Y. – Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation has reached an agreement to acquire Capraro Technologies in Utica, a company that provides IT solutions, consulting and software development. Rising Phoenix, also based in Utica, is one of the nation’s leading disaster preparedness and recovery firms. The company hopes acquiring Capraro...
iheart.com
Report: Election Complaint Filed Against Lee Zeldin
The Republican candidate for Governor may be facing an election fraud case. City and State reports State Senator Zellnor Myrie filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County District Attorney, over 11,000 allegedly photocopied signatures Lee Zeldin's campaign was using to get onto the Independence Party line. The state Board...
Fort Stanwix to celebrate 'Unsung Heroes' of 1777 siege
ROME, N.Y. – Fort Stanwix in Rome is holding an ‘unsung heroes’ event on Saturday featuring 18th-century-style programs and demonstrations. The event will highlight the skills of blacksmiths, tinsmiths and surgeons of that time period and how their expertise was crucial in the 1777 siege of Fort Stanwix.
