Local counties awarded millions in grant funding to improve emergency communications

There’s not much water moving under the CSX Bridge in Whitesboro, and Town Officials hope to keep it that way. During heavy rains and ice breaks, the bridge tends to catch all the debris from upstream causing the creek to back up and flood the nearby neighborhoods. To keep the water from building up speed, Ramboll Engineering Program Manager Maggie Reilly has helped to develop floodplain benches along the Sauquoit Creek.

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO