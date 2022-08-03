Read on www.wcnc.com
Enderly Coffee Co., based in Charlotte, makes debut on area Walmart shelves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte coffee company is shaking up the shelves at area Walmart stores. Enderly Coffee Company is a West Charlotte small-batch coffee roaster that’s been part of the community since 2012. “The coffee that we’re putting on the shelves, it’s all specialty coffee, and it’s...
Beep beep! Charlotte dealerships say moped sales are way up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dealerships in the Queen City are reporting a huge drop in car sales, and told WCNC Charlotte it's due to inflation and people not wanting to buy big-ticket items. But they added many people are turning towards a different item. If you ask Mike Hutchens, owner...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
Impact of Epicentre's foreclosure still felt by Uptown businesses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Uptown jewelry store is the latest Epicentre business to close its doors as the massive property’s future remains in limbo. “We've kind of tried to work and do the best we can with what we had, but the Epicentre decided, you know, to pull the plug,” store owner James Mack shared.
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
Tickets to the Carolina Renaissance Festival are now on sale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Tickets are now available for the 29th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival. The festival is a seasonal arts and entertainment event featuring an artisan market with craft demonstrations, music, dance and comedy entertainments, equestrian and avian exhibitions, food and other activities in a theatrical setting of an early European marketplace fair.
NASCAR offering training in STEM careers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR. "The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR...
'We expect times like this': Financial advisors weigh in on 529 savings plans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With kids heading back to school as inflation soars, many parents may be concerned about rising tuition bills. The economic volatility is having an impact on college savings plans, too. Inflation is forcing some colleges to raise tuition by as much as 5% while interest rates...
YouDay: Getting over 'in-your-way-itis'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Can I be transparent?. It seemed at a time in my life where every day I was beating myself up. I was self-sabotaging myself every opportunity that came. I pushed that opportunity away. I would say to myself, 'you're not good enough, you're not qualified, why would you even attempt to do that thing'.
QC Happenings: 6 ways to have a great weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With a near-perfect forecast, this weekend is your chance to explore what Charlotte has to offer. From an epic Charlotte FC to local vendor fairs, here's what's happening in the Queen City. Saturday, August 6. Charlotte FC vs. Chicago @ Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte FC...
Free Foot Check Day, at The Good Feet Store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. On this Wellness Wednesday we're talking feet. For many people, summertime means more time outside, more outdoor activities, and more time spent on their feet. This morning, Store Manager,...
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
West Charlotte soccer coach has been fired, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School soccer coach Ryan Copeland has been fired, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district. The district confirmed Friday that a Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about an incident. At this time, CMS has not released any information regarding what happened.
Pickleball is picking up in Charlotte, and they need more courts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pickleball is no longer considered to be a sport just for older people. So many people are playing now, that there is a shortage of courts for people to play! Charlotte and all of our surrounding areas are in very strong need of more dedicated pickleball courts, because there are a lot more players than we have courts and it just keeps on growing!
Atrium Health nurses are among the top in NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major praise for a handful of frontline workers at Atrium Health. The hospital network announced Wednesday that 17 of its nurses have been recognized as being among the top 100 in the state. They were nominated by their peers and represent some of the hardest...
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
'Brought a ton of business our way' | ESPN’s The Ocho brings big money to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The American Cornhole League is hosting championships in Rock Hill this week, and the event is expected to bring more than $3 million to the city in direct economic impact. Passionate cornhole players from all over the country are at the Rock Hill Sports &...
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated after barracks don't meet HVAC standards
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Up to 1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers will be relocated after an inspection showed their barracks did not meet HVAC standards. In a statement, Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office said U.S. Army and installation leaders recently inspected living conditions in the VOLAR-style barracks in the Smoke Bomb Hill area at Fort Bragg.
'We need to monitor and adjust' | Some demand COVID-19 safety plans ahead of the new school year starting
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With multiple variants of the COVID-19 virus, the result has been hundreds of thousands of infections. In some cases, people who have been infected multiple times. With the start of the new school year approaching, health advocates worry without a COVID-19 safety plan within schools, things may worsen.
