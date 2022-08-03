ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville homeless shelter asks for more federal funding for affordable housing

By Anthony Kustura, wsoctv.com
 2 days ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville homeless shelter is advocating for more federal funding so it can offer more affordable housing.

Fifth Street Ministries is the only homeless shelter in the Statesville area. Mark Sanchez, who once called it home for several months, works in the back office to help others just like him.

“To have actually been homeless, I feel a real connection and a brotherhood to what people are going through, a shared compassion,” he said.

Sanchez, a former military veteran, said support from Fifth Street Ministries got him back on his feet.

“Never thinking in a million years that in a month, all the money that I was spending on frivolous things, I would be in a complete crisis,” he said. “And it can happen to anybody.”

Along with several other organizations, the shelter’s director is now advocating for more federal money to keep the help going.

“It’s very hard for us to find housing so we do whatever we can,” said Executive Director Michele Knapp.

Statesville Record & Landmark

DSDC: 'Social District' could increase foot traffic for downtown Statesville

A night out on the town might get easier in the city of Statesville if it considers an ordinance to create “social districts” downtown. At Monday night’s city council meeting, Brittany Marlow of Downtown Statesville Development Corporation spoke to the council to encourage it to consider an ordinance to create a social district which is a defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by an ABC permittee. The hope is that added social districts would encourage more businesses to stay open longer if patrons spent more time downtown in the evenings.
STATESVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

New Hours For City Of Hickory’s Recycling Convenience Center

Hickory – Beginning August 6, the City of Hickory’s Recycling Convenience Center will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Despite the City’s efforts to provide information and guidance to Convenience Center visitors, the new weekend closure is...
HICKORY, NC
