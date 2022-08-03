Read on www.yardbarker.com
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
The Wyndham Championship can be a gift or a death sentence to those who hover around the FedExCup Playoffs bubble. A good week can prolong a player's season, while a bad one can have them teeing it up at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to try and keep Tour status for next season — if they don't already have it. Missing the cut can dash a bubble player's playoff hopes even earlier.
Tommy Fleetwood’s status for the remainder of the season, including the FedExCup Playoffs, is in question after the Englishman took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he was taking some time away from competitive golf to spend with his family. Fleetwood hasn’t played since tying for fourth at...
In this litigious edition, we break down the obvious and not-so-obvious elements of this week’s legal bombshell, brave the increasingly personal divide the antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour has created, and celebrate a much-needed distraction at the Wyndham Championship. Made Cut. The change you want. Before Wednesday’s...
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were among those to escape Thursday's shooting at the Mall of America in Minneapolis. According to a report from the Associated Press and ESPN, Bloomington police said nobody appeared to be injured in the shooting, and they were still searching for a suspect as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
Srixon has announced the fourth generation UltiSoft golf ball, the lowest compression golf ball in its lineup for 2022, and they are available at £28 per dozen. The UltiSoft lives up to its namesake as the ultimate golf ball for softness and feel. The foundation of the all-new UltiSoft...
