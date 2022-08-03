England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...

