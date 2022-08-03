Former New Castle police chief arrested for menacing assigned to Garfield County District Court judge

Read on www.postindependent.com
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Finalists announced for Garfield County judgeship
The Ninth Judicial District Nominating Commission has narrowed its list to two finalists to fill the Garfield County Court judgeship created by the pending retirement of the County Judge Paul Metzger. Nominees are Katharine A. Johnson of Snowmass Village and Angela M. Roff of Glenwood Springs. The finalists were selected...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Linda Bessette
Surrounded by family and friends, our beloved Linda J. Bessette, 61, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2022 at Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction, Colorado after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 11, 1961 in Holyoke, Massachusetts to Albert E. and Joan M. Bessette, Linda spent her formative years in Granby, Massachusetts with her five siblings (and best friends), playing games, climbing trees, riding banana bikes, working in the garden and participating in many sporting activities. She attended Granby High School where she excelled and lettered in basketball, softball and field hockey, played flute in the high school band, was voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by her classmates and was admitted as a member of the National Honor Society. Her desire for success, however, was far surpassed by her love for family and friends.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Commute times keep stretching for Glenwood Springs, Rifle residents
Commuting for work is common anywhere, but for people in Garfield County, those workday trips seem to be getting longer. For Glenwood Springs residents alone, the average commute time has increased by 6 minutes from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data. The percentage of workers with a commute of 19 minutes or less dropped during the same period from 59.8% to 50.4%. Workers commuting 45 minutes or more nearly doubled from 16.2% in 2010 to 28.3% in 2020.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Midvalley fire crews knock down brush fire in Missouri Heights Monday afternoon
A brush fire that broke out along Garfield County Road 100 northeast of Carbondale Monday afternoon was quickly contained before it could spread into a thick stand of trees nearby, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District officials said. Firefighters were paged around 3 p.m. Monday to the wildfire near 4482...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PHOTOS: Garfield County Fair and Rodeo winds down
The Garfield County Fair and Rodeo was filled with colorful sights and sounds Friday and Saturday. A rainbow soared over the fairgrounds just before Big & Rich took center stage in front of a packed house on Friday. A hot and muggy Saturday morning was ushered in by a horse-drawn...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Melvin Huffman
Memorial Services for Melvin Huffman will take place Saturday, August 13th, at 11:00 a.m. at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 100 West Main Street, New Castle Colorado.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preliminary oil and gas regulation affects nearly 2 million acres of federal land, including Garfield County
Federal officials are considering whether most of nearly 2 million acres of surface lands — including a solid chunk of Garfield County — should remain open or closed to oil and gas leases. Larry Sandoval, field manager for the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office, presented details on...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hiring hassles in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs is an ever growing city, but growth is hard when businesses can’t hire people to work for them. “According to Indeed analytics we’re in a 99% hardest to hire area,” said Glenwood Springs Jimmy John’s franchise owner Matthew Spidell. Almost every industry in Glenwood...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vidakovich column: Get ready for a pair of running adventures, both for good causes
This coming Saturday, Aug. 13, the annual Pyro’s Push it Up Trail Run & Walk will be held on the West Elk Trail north of New Castle. The race is run each year at this time in honor of former New Castle resident, U.S. Air Force Capt. William “Pyro” DuBois, who passed away while defending our country when his F-16 crashed in the Middle East on Dec., 1, 2014.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CDOT sticks with safety protocols during flood threats in Glenwood Canyon
A hot Sunday afternoon that saw temperatures top 90 degrees brought throngs of river enthusiasts to Glenwood Canyon, who were happy to finally have a weekend when they could get on the Colorado River. Rest areas and recreation facilities along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, including boat put-ins, trails and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle’s Rides & Reggae event brings out trail runners and mountain bikers alike
Mountain bikers and trail runners converged Saturday morning at New Castle’s VIX Ranch Park for the annual Rides & Reggae Festival, which featured two competitions, the Dirty Dozen 10K trail race and 20-mile mountain bike race. Both events were held on the extensive trail network to the north of...
