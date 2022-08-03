Funtown Hints at the Return of the Haunted Mansion in 2023

Read on wcyy.com
disneydining.com
Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!
When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again
Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Dispatches from Disneyland 08-04-22 A defunct Disneyland attraction has reopened in a new way
When the House of the Future opened in Tomorrowland in 1958, it showed guests how technologies of the future could shape how we lived our everyday lives. (Spoiler alert: there was a lot of plastic involved.) It closed in 1967 — but has reopened just across the street, at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I went to one of the last Disney stores in the country, and it was full of discounted theme-park souvenirs
Disney has 22 retail stores located throughout the country. Insider's reporter visited one in New Jersey to see what it's like inside.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
WDW News Today
Guest Arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Security Discovered Gun in Bag
A man was arrested at Disney’s Hollywood Studios last month after security found a gun in his backpack at the entrance of the park, Fox 35 Orlando reports. Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, set off a contactless security scanner at the security checkpoint of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 25. He voluntarily placed his backpack on a security table to be inspected. He opened the zipper of the bag and then removed it from the table. He asked a woman he was with, “Did you take it out?”
WDW News Today
Screaming Fight Breaks Out at Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom
Last night a fight almost turned physical when two families got in a screaming match on the tram leaving the Transportation and Ticket Center at Magic Kingdom. It’s unknown what exactly caused this fight to erupt but two Cast Members had to intervene. A man and a woman on...
Dreaming of a Disney Fairy Tale wedding? Here's the reality and how much it costs.
Here's what couples can expect from a Disney Fairy Tale wedding in real life.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
This Simple Water Bottle Travel Hack Is So Obvious, But No One Else Seems To Do It
Get ready for the best flight of your life.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 7/27/22 (MagicBand+ Debuts to Mediocre Interest & Confused Guests, Vault Collection Merchandise, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Royal greetings from Magic Kingdom! MagicBand+ debuts today and we’re excited to see all of the new designs offered so let’s go see them!. There was already a small crowd around them at the Emporium...
Disney theme parks change the term ‘fairy godmother’ to be more gender-inclusive
From now on, Disney theme parks will refer to the cast members working at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations to be a little more gender-inclusive. Instead of calling them "Fairy Godmothers in Training," they'll now be referred to as "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices." These boutiques, located at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in...
SeaWorld Making Big Move to Take on Disney, Universal Theme Parks
When it comes to theme parks, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Disney World and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal Studios Florida set the golden standard. Disney's Florida resort offers four theme parks, two water parks, a huge shopping area, an endless sea of restaurants, and countless adjacent hotels. Universal has two theme parks, a water park, as well as its own shopping area, restaurants, and hotels.
WDW News Today
Imagineering Files Permits for Theming Installation at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Walt Disney Imagineering filed two new permits for the Roundup Rodeo BBQ, a new restaurant coming soon to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. One permit is for “themed facades,” which could refer to the facade visible in the above concept art. Another permit is for...
WDW News Today
‘Indiana Jones’ Holy Grail and Crystal Skull Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Guests at the Disneyland Resort can choose wisely now that replicas of the Holy Grail and crystal skull from the “Indiana Jones” films are available!. Both artifacts, which join the fertility idol and Sankara stones,...
WDW News Today
Disney Villains Spirit Jersey Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Disney Villains Spirit Jersey is now available at Walt Disney World, just in time for Halloween season. We found this spooky jersey in World of Disney at Disney Springs. Disney Villains Spirit Jersey – $74.99...
WDW News Today
Scarecrow, Clown Tent, and More Added Outside Halloween Horror Nights Houses at Universal Studios Hollywood
We’re fast approaching the start of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 8, and more set pieces are visible at the haunted houses under construction. Curious George Lot. There are two houses currently under construction in the Curious George parking lot. The first is Scarecrow: The...
