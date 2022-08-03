ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Yelp ranks the top all-time local bookstores in Texas

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
foxsanantonio.com
 2 days ago
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels residents with extremely high energy bills

"I think every Texan always prepares for summer months to have higher utility bills," says New Braunfels resident, Alexandria Stephenson. Who says she has conserved as much as possible, when she noticed her energy bill continued to soar every month. San Antonio residents have felt the heat directly, with high...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

IDEA San Antonio welcomes back students for the new school year on Monday

SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio are set to start their new academic year on Monday. The school district will open their gates for more than 18,000 students. This year, IDEA Mays Academy and College Preparatory will serve more than 1,200 students, including 69 students for its first graduating class.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Drought causing ugly algae blooms along the San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO - As drought conditions continue across our area, many are wondering if the famed Riverwalk is seeing any impacts. As you walk around downtown, it may not seem like it. That's because the river in this area is regulated. The San Antonio Water System's (SAWS) reuse program helps to keep a pretty constant flow year-round in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses

SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes

SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog

The eight-year-old boy shot in the back while attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down as a result from his injury. He spent almost a month in the pediatric intensive care at the children's hospital in Chicago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Who gets the 2, 1, or 0 for Team 210?

UTSA Football players have some big decisions to make in the next week or so. Like, who's going to get to wear one of those coveted single digit uniforms in 2022? Here's more from Head Coach Jeff Traylor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Northside ISD outlines safety plans ahead of upcoming school year

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s largest district, Northside Independent School District, is letting students and parents know what it's doing to keep their campuses safe. Much of the information is on the Northside-ISD website, along with a message from the district's superintendent. “In Northside, the safety of our students...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

