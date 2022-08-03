Yelp ranks the top all-time local bookstores in Texas

Read on foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents with extremely high energy bills
"I think every Texan always prepares for summer months to have higher utility bills," says New Braunfels resident, Alexandria Stephenson. Who says she has conserved as much as possible, when she noticed her energy bill continued to soar every month. San Antonio residents have felt the heat directly, with high...
Local football programs proceeding with caution amid record breaking temps
SAN ANTONIO - With the record breaking heat waves we've seen in Texas this year local high school football coaches and trainers are having to take a little extra caution with practices. August means one thing in Texas: football!. But in a year that's seen multiple heat records broken due...
IDEA San Antonio welcomes back students for the new school year on Monday
SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio are set to start their new academic year on Monday. The school district will open their gates for more than 18,000 students. This year, IDEA Mays Academy and College Preparatory will serve more than 1,200 students, including 69 students for its first graduating class.
Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
Drought causing ugly algae blooms along the San Antonio River
SAN ANTONIO - As drought conditions continue across our area, many are wondering if the famed Riverwalk is seeing any impacts. As you walk around downtown, it may not seem like it. That's because the river in this area is regulated. The San Antonio Water System's (SAWS) reuse program helps to keep a pretty constant flow year-round in San Antonio.
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses
SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
Governor Abbott says the first group of migrants have arrived in New York City
AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the first group of migrants have just arrived in New York City. According to the press release, the migrants will now have a drop-off location as part of the Governor’s response to the open border policies. "Because of President...
Night of drinking turned fatal after shots were fired on West side of town
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another in critical condition after shots were fired on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to 6500 W Commerce at around 1:56 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds...
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
Two children and one adult injured after motorcyclist drove into back of family car
SAN ANTONIO – Two children and one adult were injured after a motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed, drove into the back of an SUV. The incident happened at IH-10 at La Cantera at around 1 a.m. According to officials, the motorcyclist was speeding when he drove...
Driver crashes head-on into vehicle after swerving to avoid hitting hit-and-run victim
HOUSTON - A woman was found dead in a roadway - a victim of a hit-and-run crash in Northwest Houston. The deadly accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Veterans Memorial Drive at Fallbrook Drive. Harris County Sheriff's deputies said the woman walking on the side of highway was hit...
Man dies after swerving to avoid mattress, rolling about 80 yards into some trees
SAN ANTONIO - A man, Rudolph Lambaria, is dead after he swerved to avoid hitting a mattress in the roadway and rolled his truck over several times in Far South Bexar County. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 37 right at the country line of Atascosa and Bexar County.
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog
The eight-year-old boy shot in the back while attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down as a result from his injury. He spent almost a month in the pediatric intensive care at the children's hospital in Chicago.
Who gets the 2, 1, or 0 for Team 210?
UTSA Football players have some big decisions to make in the next week or so. Like, who's going to get to wear one of those coveted single digit uniforms in 2022? Here's more from Head Coach Jeff Traylor.
Police on scene of possible standoff at Far North Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are on the scene of a suspected standoff at a Far North Side apartment complex. The standoff began sometime after 10 a.m. at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard. A viewer who is in one of the apartments sent...
Southwest Research unveils self-driving bus that navigates using artificial intelligence
SAN ANTONIO - The latest eye-opening inventions at Southwest Research Institute - like a self-driving bus and methane-detecting drones - are designed to solve some of San Antonio's infrastructure challenges. The artificial intelligence-guided 14-passenger bus was on display today, giving dozens of visitors from Leadership SA quick tours of the...
Northside ISD outlines safety plans ahead of upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s largest district, Northside Independent School District, is letting students and parents know what it's doing to keep their campuses safe. Much of the information is on the Northside-ISD website, along with a message from the district's superintendent. “In Northside, the safety of our students...
